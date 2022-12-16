James was a 38-year-old dad who found out about his baby girl and soon after that he had terminal cancer: the heartwarming story

The story of a Pope named James Hunter moved the whole world. The man was 38 years old when he found out he was expecting a child with his wife Beccy Flint.

They had always dreamed of expanding their family and the news of the pregnancy had brought so much joy into their lives. Never would have imagined that this would be the year in which everything would changebut not in the way they expected and planned.

A few months after the first ultrasound, James Hunter began to experience a strong annoyance in different parts of the body. That pain accompanied him for several days, so he finally decided to go to the doctor for a check.

That diagnosis came like a bolt from the blue. She had a kidney cancerwhich had spread to the liver.

The doctors tried to do everything possible to guarantee him all the treatment he needed, but they soon realized that the situation was too serious and that the disease was now terminal.

When James learned that he didn’t have long to live, he decided that he would do everything to be able to at least make it to the day of delivery. He wanted to support his wife and more importantly, he wanted to hug their little girl.

Luckily Beccy gave birth before the deadline of the pregnancy and the new dad was able to tighten that little bundle to his chest. He is gone forever 48 hours later that magical encounter.

James fought with all his might to stay alive until his daughter was born. We are all happy that he was able to fulfill his last wish of him.

The small one Harper he will never know his dad, he will never remember his face. But when she’s old enough, she’ll know how much he fought for it first and last hug.