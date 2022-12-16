A hereditary disease, in just four and a half years this father has lost all three of his children and is now fighting for his own life

A sad story that in recent days has been around the world. A Pope 52-year-old named Régis Feitosa Mota lost all of his children within almost 5 years, due to hereditary cancer.

It all started in 2009, when dad received the sad first diagnosis. Concerned that it was an inherited disease, he decided to have all of his children tested.

Sadly, it turned out that all three were suffering from the Li-Fraumeni syndrome. It is a rare hereditary condition that predisposes sufferers to develop different types of cancer malicious.

In 2016, the long agony of the family.

The first heart to stop forever, was that of youngest daughter. Although she underwent a bone marrow transplant after her leukemia was discovered, she didn’t make it. She died after a year, at the age of 10 years.

The same fate that befell the eldest daughter Anna. She discovered she had acute lymphocytic leukemia when she was only 12 years old. She managed to defeat that nasty evil within three years and even managed to continue her studies. Unfortunately the monster returned, this time to the brain, in 2021. She died forever at the age of 25 years old.

In 2019, his 17-year-old son fell ill with head cancer, Pedro. Despite treatment, the boy did not make it. He died forever alone 22 years old.

How is dad today

Today dad Mota says he lost his three children within 4 and a half years and he still can’t explain why it happened to his family. None of her parents had this disease hereditary.

The man discovered he had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2021 and leukemia. Is fighting for his life.