A 39-year-old businessman was arrested following a violent incident in Vianópolis, in the central region of Goiás, Brazil. This man is accused of shooting in the air and chasing a 16-year-old boy because of his rejection of his relationship with his daughterThe situation was captured by surveillance cameras that recorded the businessman’s actions.

Violent incident and persecution



According to authorities, the suspect told police that he did not accept the relationship between his 15-year-old daughter and the teenager. In a fit of rage, He claimed that he only intended to scare the young man. after reviewing some conversations between them on their daughter’s phone.

The videos of the incident show how the businessman enters a cell phone accessories store, where the minor works, He threatens him and pushes a counter towards himThe young man manages to escape and runs down the street, while the businessman chases him, even shooting into the air during the chase.

The Military Police reported that the businessman was taken to the police station, where the case was registered with the Civil Police. During the arrest, the weapon used in the attack was confiscated and fortunately the young man was not injured.

After committing the crime, the businessman went to Anápolis. He was captured on Tuesday, September 24after being located by authorities while driving a white Toyota Hilux. In his attempt to flee, he disobeyed an order to stop, but was eventually arrested.

The police investigation revealed that the suspect had presented an air pistol, although authorities identified that He had purchased this weapon after the incident, in an attempt to confuse the police.

During vehicle registration, Police found a .22 caliber revolverwhich the businessman confessed to having used in the attack, although he insisted that he only fired into the air.

