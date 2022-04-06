A fact caused consternation in the Benjuma Police Station, Carabobo state, Venezuelawhen the father of a minor entered the facility and murdered one of the uniformed officers who allegedly raped his daughter.

The murder occurred last Sunday, April 3.

The 13-year-old girl went to the station to file a complaint against Ericsion police officer Alexander Casique Polentino, assuring that he had raped her in the early hours of the morning.

According to the information disclosed by the newspaper ‘El Nacional’, the authorities called the minor’s parents to come to the place and attend to the pertinent proceedings. Casique was also arrested and taken to one of the offices.

The 43-year-old father arrived at the station, found the uniformed officer involved and drew a 38-caliber revolver. He shot him five times, causing his death.

The subject was immediately arrested and made available to the competent authorities to clarify the facts.

The police family version

We just want to leave the memory of him clean

The authorities have not delivered an official report on the alleged abuse suffered by the girl. However, relatives of the murdered police officer revealed that Casique had a romantic relationship with the minor’s sister.

“I lived with a woman named Sahily, she is the sister of the teenager who accused my brother. (…) He told my mother that Sahily’s sister had him tired, that she constantly harassed him, ”said the relative to the journalist Delmiro de Barrio.

The man assured that the uniformed man did not have abusive behavior or that they would commit him to a case of such magnitude. “We just want to leave his memory clean, he was a very humble and generous person, he only had his family. He did his job, ”he stressed.

#ANNEXED #1 Attached is the statement of the brother of the S/1st (GNB) Erickson Alexander Casique Polentino, who was assassinated on #3Apr by the father of the alleged rape victim. ** Identity withheld. pic.twitter.com/bpCBp8jGUJ – Delmiro De Barrio (@DelmiroDeBarrio) April 5, 2022

In addition, he said that Casique’s family trusted justice so that everything would be clarified.

A statement is expected from the entities that undertook the investigation.within which the results of the medical examinations carried out on the minor to corroborate or not the indication of abuse are included.

