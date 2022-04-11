My son Xavi waited for me awake the night of the descent, in May 2012, to ask me if it was true what had happened. Incredulous at the most dramatic and unexpected relegation in history to the Second Division, it did not enter his head that this could not be challenged in some way. The disaster was so great and cruel that it seemed more like a bad nightmare that a reality. A decade later, Villarreal faces a challenge that at the time seemed like a utopia, something that would never return. Thus, tonight in munich may have even more merit, since the reaction and the yellow recovery after that setback it has been brilliant.

Villarreal began to grow from that fateful night, doing it first from the hand of Marcelino. and already with Emery, Villarreal went from dreaming to believing that it could be more than a good team with a glass ceiling. Now, he faces a major challenge, since from the first moment no one gave a hard for Villarreal before the German roller. The only ones who have believed that they could make a match of that level are them: players and coaches. I don’t know what will happen, but Villarreal faces the match of its history, by level, rival and repercussion. If the miracle occurs, it will undoubtedly be the great night of the yellows. A night in which my son will wait for me to ask again that question: Dad, is this for real?

#Dad #true