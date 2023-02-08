It is one of the images that puts a face to the earthquakes that have shaken Syria and Turkey. Nour has been around the world after being rescued from the rubble. “Dad is here, don’t be afraid,” her father told her as a rescuer pulled her to save her life.

The images have been disseminated by the Syrian Civil Defense, known as ‘White Helmets’, present in various parts of northern Syria to find

survivors and pull them out of the rubble.

According to the updated data during the afternoon of this Tuesday, in Syria the tremors have left 812 dead in the areas controlled by the authorities. However, to this figure must be added more than 1,020 deaths in the areas controlled by the rebels in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo.

In addition, in Turkey, the earthquakes have so far left 5,434 fatalities according to the Turkish Emergency and Disaster Management Authority (AFAD).

Among the stories spread by this group is also that of a family that was almost completely trapped in a residential building. In the video published on their social networks, you can see how the rescuers see a hand move slightly and finally end up rescuing several children.

As shown in the images, in most cases the parents do not survive as they protect their children with their own bodies so that they are not crushed by the iron and cement blocks that fell after the earthquakes.

Although his identity is unknown, the same thing has happened with two minors. A 7-year-old girl has protected her little brother for at least 17 hours with her own arm so that her debris would not crush him. Both have survived.

In a video that has gone viral on social networks, you can see the little ones trapped under cement slabs and how the girl desperately asks the rescuer for help. Her words are not really clear, as some translate them as “save us, please, and I will be your slave for life” and others point out that she promises to be “her friend” to her.

Also going viral on Tuesday was the image of a volunteer pulling a baby out of the rubble after its mother gave birth and died shortly after in Syria. Everything indicates that the baby is safe in a clinic in Afrin, north of Aleppo since he is the only survivor of his family.

Another of the faces of the tragedy is Mesut Hancer. He appears in the AFP photograph with a lost look and holding until the last minute the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, inert between two concrete slabs.

The image has been taken in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, grief and anger are mixed there for the lack of help for the victims of the earthquake. According to the agencies, as of Tuesday neither aid nor supplies had yet arrived in this city of more than a million inhabitants located in the southern region of Cappadocia.

The desperation in Hatay, a province in southern Turkey, is also evident in the lack of rescuers. Sub-zero temperatures, snow and rain in the area are making the search for survivors difficult.

Deniz, a man in the city of Antakya, has tearfully described to Reuters that there are people still alive in the rubble asking for help but unable to be helped.

“They are making noise but no one comes. We are devastated. My God. They are screaming. They’re saying ‘save us’, but we can’t save them… There’s no one”, he says.