‘Dad in trouble’ is the next soap opera that Latina is going to bet on, and the protagonist of this story will be the Peruvian actor Juan Carlos Rey de Castro. The television channel has launched national productions and now has a strategic alliance with Mega Media. In this case, the new soap opera that hopes to captivate Peruvians will bring us a plot that has loyalty, friendship, unconditional love and the artistic return of Juan Carlos Rey de Castro, who has not been seen in a series for some time.

Below we will tell you all the details of its premiere, who Juan Carlos Rey de Castro is and what character he plays in the national soap opera that promises to lead the ratings of Peruvian television.

Who is Juan Carlos Rey de Castro?

Juan Carlos Rey de Castro is a Peruvian actor who was born on August 3, 1986 in the city of Lima, Peru. At just 12 years old he debuted on television in the program ‘Chiki toonz’, two years later he became the reporter for ‘Cyberkids’, a program on the Discovery Kids channel. As an adult, his rise to fame came with América TV’s most successful series, ‘At the bottom there is room’, in which he played Patrick Redhead. Likewise, he has also been part of different Peruvian cinema films.

What character does Juan Carlos Rey de Castro play in ‘Dad in trouble’?

The artist will play, in the new Latina soap opera, Martín Seminario, who is a captain of the Navy Frigate, widower and father of four children. Being part of this institution, he is a tough and disciplined man; qualities that his children have not yet adopted, who give him green gray hair every day.

Martín realizes that he is not yet ready to raise the little ones alone and that, therefore, a mother figure is needed. So the adventure begins here, with the search for a life partner who will help him with his children and who will treat them with love.