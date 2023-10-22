‘Dad in trouble’ is the novel that Latina will bet on this 2023, it has a great production and great protagonists, with which it aims to be in style on the small screen. The main actor of the soap opera will be Juan Carlos Rey de Castro, who will play Martín Seminario, a marine who will have to take care of his four children after becoming a widower. On the other hand, on August 28, it was announced that the channel 2 production will premiere before November and is based on the Chilean production ‘Papá a la drift’, belonging to Mega.

If you want to know all the details so you don’t miss the premiere of ‘Dad in Trouble’, be sure to read this note so you can find out who is part of the cast of the novel, the trailer and all the details.

Trailer for ‘Dad in Trouble’ novel by Latina

What is the release date of ‘Dad in Trouble’?

‘Dad in Trouble’, Latina’s family novel, confirmed its arrival on national television. Through an exclusive trailer and preview on its channel, the television company announced that, starting this October 23, 2023, its viewers will be able to see its new production. Likewise, the broadcast of the fiction, which will star national actors Juan Carlos Rey de Castro and Luciana Blomberg, can be seen from 9:00 p.m.

Who is part of the cast of ‘Dad in Trouble’?

Juan Carlos Rey de Castro is Martín Seminario

Luciana Blomberg as Julieta Olaya

Ximena Díaz is Natalia Rodríguez

José Miguel Arguelles is Cristóbal Seminario

Matilde León is Luna Seminario

Mariano Ramírez is Basque Seminary

Bianca Bazo is Marina Seminario

Rodrigo Sánchez Patiño is Jorge Arrarte

Nico Ponce is Matías ‘El Toyo’ Quiroz

Joaquín Escobar is Jhonatan Quiroz

Bruno Odar is Ramón “Moncho” Olaya

Dennise Dibós as Emilia Santillana

Paulina Bazán is Stephanie Quiroz

Adriana Campos as Barbara Castro

Ekaterina Konysheva as Kate Chamberline

Mónica Rossi is Vicky Pacheco.

What is known about Latina’s novel ‘Dad in trouble’?

As we have mentioned, Latina wants to live up to her new bet. Among the most relevant things you should know before the premiere of ‘Papá en apuros’ is that the Peruvian Navy has a special participation in the production, thanks to the fact that it has contributed with its locations for the recording of different scenes of the novel , in addition to familiarizing the actors with their naval base.

On the other hand, this novel is going to be very special for Juan Carlos Rey de Castro, since as a child he always dreamed of being a sailor, before becoming an actor. That is why his role as Martín Seminario will be significant for him, in a production that seeks to rescue family values.

