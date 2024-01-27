In the preview of chapter 64 of 'Dad in trouble', Natalie She will try to find a way to obtain a divorce from her husband Carlos, about whom until the last episode nothing was known. However, her daughter Bárbara de ella, who had her father's number, facilitates contact with her mother so that she can ask for a divorce and marry Martín.

The actor who makes his entry as Carlos in 'Dad in trouble', the novel by Latin, has caught the attention of many followers, since this famous person is someone we have not seen on Peruvian TV for a long time. In this note, we will detail who he is. Will Natalia achieve her marriage plans?

Who is Natalia's husband in 'Dad in Trouble'?

The new character in the series is Carlos, Natalia's husband, played by the actor Gustavo Mayer. Carlos is a fugitive from justice, which is why he had to leave his daughter and wife. However, Barbara's father does not want to communicate with his family yet, but he ends up receiving a call from his daughter to find out the purpose of his still wife.

What did Natalia say to Carlos in 'Dad in trouble'?

Natalia answers her husband's call using her daughter Barbara's phone and she He asks for a divorce, because he needs to continue with his life. However, Carlos He asks her if this isn't some kind of trap with the police, but she insists that it isn't. This small conversation between both characters indicates that they both had problems with the Police, so they do not trust each other.

What was Martín's reaction in 'Dad in Trouble'?

Martin He showed a worried look throughout the call. However, when Carlos and Natalia agreed to meet to sign the divorce, she went to celebrate with a hug to the captain, He did not react with much joy to the news, due to the idea that he will soon marry Natalia..