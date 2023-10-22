‘Dad in trouble’ is Latina’s new family novel. This series stars Juan Carlos Rey de Castro and Luciana Blomberg, and is based on the Chilean production ‘Papá a la drift’. As for the plot, it tells the story of Martín Seminario, a widower who must face the adversities of being a single father of four children. Likewise, it has the participation of the Peruvian Navy, an entity that lent its facilities to record the fiction.

Don’t miss the BIG PREMIERE of ‘Dad in Trouble’. In this note, we will tell you all the details of the family novel and how to watch chapter 1 LIVE and ONLINE.

When is ‘Dad in Trouble’, Latina’s new novel, released?

‘Dad in trouble’ It is scheduled to premiere on Monday, October 23, 2023, after the program ‘The Great Chef’. This family novel, starring Juan Carlos Rey de Castro and Luciana Blomberg, is Latina’s new bet to conquer the Peruvian public with the plot that tells the story of frigate captain Martín Seminario.

What time does ‘Daddy in Trouble’ premiere in Latina?

The premiere of ‘Dad in trouble’ can be seen minutes after ‘The Great Chef’, around 9.00 pm in Peru. If you are outside the national territory and do not want to miss the new novel by LatinNext, we leave you a list with the respective schedules to see it in other Latin American countries and Spain.

8.00 pm in Mexico

9.00 pm in Ecuador

9.00 pm in Colombia

9.00 pm in the United States (Pacific)

10.00 pm in Venezuela

10.00 pm in the United States

11.00 pm in Chile

11.00 pm in Argentina

4.00 am in Spain (the next day).

‘Dad in distress’ is the Peruvian version of ‘Dad drifting’, a Chilean production by Mega. Photo: Latina

Where to see ‘Dad in trouble’, the novel with Juan Carlos Rey de Castro and Luciana Blomberg?

The novel with Juan Carlos Rey de Castro and Luciana Blomberg, ‘Dad in trouble’, will be broadcast LIVE from Latina at the time indicated above. To tune in to the signal of the Peruvian channel, we leave you the corresponding numbers, depending on the service you have contracted.

DIRECTV: channel 121 (SD) and channel 1121 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 102 (SD) and channel 702 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 2 (SD) and channel 502 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 2 (SD) and channel 702 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 2

Vision Peru: channel 2

Best Cable: channel 2

Star Globalcom: channel 2.

How to watch ‘Dad in Trouble’ live online for free?

To be able to see ‘Dad in trouble’ LIVE, completely FREE and ONLINE, you must enter the official website of Latin, the Peruvian channel offers its signal online and simultaneously for all its programming. Likewise, you have the option of downloading its free application, in which you will also have access to the novel.

Who is in the cast of ‘Daddy in Trouble’?

Juan Carlos Rey de Castro is Martín Seminario

Luciana Blomberg as Julieta Olaya

Ximena Díaz is Natalia Rodríguez

José Miguel Arguelles is Cristóbal Seminario

Matilde León is Luna Seminario

Mariano Ramírez is Basque Seminary

Bianca Bazo is Marina Seminario

Rodrigo Sánchez Patiño is Jorge Arrarte

Nico Ponce is Matías ‘El Toyo’ Quiroz

Joaquín Escobar is Jhonatan Quiroz

Bruno Odar is Ramón “Moncho” Olaya

Dennise Dibós as Emilia Santillana

Paulina Bazán is Stephanie Quiroz

Adriana Campos as Barbara Castro

Ekaterina Konysheva as Kate Chamberline

Mónica Rossi is Vicky Pacheco.