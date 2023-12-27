In chapter 44 of 'Dad in trouble', Barbara take the initiative and go for it Elvis to ask him to be her lover. A decision that took the sailor by surprise, since she has been rejecting him for a long time. This scene was highly commented on social networks because the charismatic character of Jano Baca triumphed on this occasion, after being ignored many times by Matilde's daughter in the series.

This new romance in the novel is well received by fans of the series, but there are also comments that point to Barbara Castro as the 'manipulator'. That is why in this note we will detail everything that happened in chapter 44 of 'Dad in Trouble'. Will it be true love?

What was the kiss between Barbara and Elvis like?

Barbara She first told Cristóbal and Stephanie that she had a relationship with Elvis Tangoa. When she enters Tangoa, he is grabbed by the arm by 'Barbie' and this is how she confirms her relationship with him, in front of everyone. This situation catches the attention of the sailor, who ends up asking him about his changed attitude. But Matilde's daughter only tells her that she is like that and gives her a kiss, which ends up being liked by the sailor Elvis.

How did they react on social networks?

On social networks, followers of the series could not contain their excitement and congratulated them on this new romance. Likewise, they encouraged the protagonists of the scene to continue with their relationship. However, comments about the lack of confidence in the attitude of Barbara They also did not wait and warned Elvis of how evil and cold Matilde's daughter could be.

Why did Barbara change her mind about Elvis?

Barbara From the beginning he has shown interest in the sailor Cristóbal Seminario, but this character is in love with Stephanie. Although both female characters are friends, this is not inconvenient for Bárbara, who continues to stalk Seminario. Likewise, in chapter 43, Matilde's daughter decides to start a plan to get the attention of her friend's boyfriend and starting a relationship with the sailor. Elvis.

Barbara will do everything to be famous on social networks and to do so she will use Elvis in 'Dad in Trouble'. Photo: capture YouTube

