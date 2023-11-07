The third week of ‘Dad in trouble’ brought with it a lot of expectation from fans, who saw Latina’s novel as a fun story for the whole family. In his new episode, romantic feelings will emerge, since Jonathan and Juliet They will admit what they feel for Luna and Martín, respectively. On the other hand, Natalie He will take advantage of an alleged robbery to try to stay in the frigate captain’s house and will cause his children to scream in heaven.

If you want to know what else will happen in the new episode of the successful Peruvian novel, in this note we will tell you everything you need to know prior to its launch, so that you can follow all the details of this story that gains more followers every day.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Dad in trouble’, cast: who are the actors and characters in Latina’s new novel?

Watch HERE the trailer for chapter 12 of ‘Dad in Trouble’

When is episode 12 of ‘Dad in Trouble’ released?

‘Dad in trouble’a novel based on the Chilean production of the Mega channel, ‘Dad drifting’, will premiere its new episode TODAY, Tuesday, November 7, 2023. This new national fiction won the hearts of Peruvian families from its first episode, making it one of the favorites in its time slot.

What time does episode 12 of ‘Dad in Trouble’ premiere?

The novel starring Juan Carlos King of Castro, Luciana Blomberg and Ximena Diazwhich premiered on October 23, 2023, can be seen from 9.20 pmimmediately after ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ and before the central edition of ‘Latina Noticias’.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Dad in trouble’: Julieta confesses her feelings for Martín and reveals a shocking secret

On which channel to watch ‘Dad in Trouble’ LIVE?

‘Dad in trouble’ can be seen exclusively through the signal Latin Television at the time indicated previously. To tune into said channel, here you can see a list of the different services in which it is available:

DirecTV: channel 121 (SD) and channel 1121 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 102 (SD) and channel 702 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 2 (SD) and channel 502 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 2 (SD) and channel 702 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 2

Vision Peru: channel 2

Best Cable: channel 2

Star Globalcom: channel 2

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’ and ‘Dad in trouble’ battle for ratings: who won on Monday, October 23?

How to watch ‘Dad in Trouble’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

In case you cannot access the signal on television Latinyou have the option to enter your programming through your official website, in which you can enjoy a simultaneous transmission. In addition, it offers you the alternative of downloading its application completely free of charge and available for iOS and Android devices and see ‘Dad in trouble’ LIVE ONLINE.

Natalia will seek to stay at Martín’s house, while Julieta will confess her love for the sailor. Photo: LR/Latina composition

What is ‘Dad in Trouble’ about?

Martín Seminario, a character played by Juan Carlos Rey de Castro, is a frigate captain of La Marina, a widower with four children, who will have the difficult mission of educating them and getting them ahead against many obstacles. His great mission will be to find a mother for them who can help him establish a family.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Luchito’ from ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ would be Ramón from ‘Dad in Trouble’ with a new family, according to fans

In the midst of this search, two women very close to him will come into his life, but with totally different personalities. On the one hand, there is Julieta Olaya (Luciana Blomberg), who will help him care for and protect his restless children; on the other, there is Natalia Rodríguez (Ximena Díaz), his empowered secretary who has a platonic love for him and will do everything possible to be reciprocated.

This is the cast of ‘Dad in Trouble’

Juan Carlos Rey de Castro as Martín Seminario

Luciana Blomberg as Julieta Olaya

Ximena Díaz as Natalia Rodríguez

José Miguel Arguelles as Cristóbal Seminario

Matilde León as Luna Seminario

Mariano Ramírez as Vasco Seminario

Bianca Bazo as Marina Seminario

Rodrigo Sánchez Patiño as Jorge Arrarte

Nico Ponce as Matías ‘Toyo’ Quiroz

Joaquín Escobar as Jhonatan Quiroz

Bruno Odar as Ramón ‘Moncho’ Olaya

Dennise Dibós as Emilia Santillana

#Dad #trouble #chapter #VIVO #schedule #channel #watch #ONLINE