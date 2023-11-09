‘Dad in trouble’ It has been released for just over two weeks and has already captivated Peruvian viewers, who have chosen to watch this plot whose protagonist is Martin Seminary. In the episode that will premiere today, November 8, the Seminario family will be in trouble. According to the progress, Christopher Seminary He will be in serious trouble after he slept with Barbara in her room. He thought his brother would be the one to tell Stephanie; However, the popular ‘Barbie’ went to tell the supposed secret to Martín’s son’s girl.

If you want to know what else will happen in the new episode of the successful Peruvian novel, in this note, we will tell you everything you need to know prior to its release so that you can follow all the details of chapter 13 of the production of Latina.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Dad in trouble’ chapter 12 [RESUMEN]: What happened on November 7 in Latina’s novel?

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 13 of ‘Dad in Trouble’

What is the release date of chapter 13 of ‘Dad in Trouble’?

The novel ‘Dad in trouble’ It is based on the Chilean production of the Mega channel,‘Dad drifting’. In addition, it will premiere its new episode TODAY, Wednesday, November 8, 2023. This new national fiction won the hearts of Peruvian families from its first episode, therefore, it became one of the favorites in its schedule.

What time does episode 13 of ‘Dad in Trouble’ premiere?

The novel starringJuan Carlos King of Castro,Luciana BlombergandXimena Diazwhich was released on the small screen on October 23, can be seen from 9:20 pm, immediately after ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ and before the central edition of ‘Latina Noticias’.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Dad in trouble’: Jonathan gave Luna personal training, but someone discovered them, who was it?

Luciana Blomberg, Juan Carlos Rey de Castro and Ximena Díaz are the protagonists of ‘Dad in trouble’. Photo: Latina

How to watch ‘Dad in Trouble’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

In case you cannot access the signal on televisionLatinyou have the option to enter your programming through yourofficial website, in which you can enjoy a simultaneous transmission. In addition, it offers you the alternative of downloading its application completely free of charge, available for iOS and Android devices. In this way, you will be able to see‘Dad in trouble’LIVE ONLINE.

Who is part of the cast of ‘Dad in Trouble’?

Juan Carlos Rey de Castro as Martín Seminario

Luciana Blomberg as Julieta Olaya

Ximena Díaz as Natalia Rodríguez

José Miguel Arguelles as Cristóbal Seminario

Matilde León as Luna Seminario

Mariano Ramírez as Vasco Seminario

Bianca Bazo as Marina Seminario

Rodrigo Sánchez Patiño as Jorge Arrarte

Nico Ponce as Matías ‘Toyo’ Quiroz

Joaquín Escobar as Jhonatan Quiroz

Bruno Odar as Ramón ‘Moncho’ Olaya

Dennise Dibós as Emilia Santillana.

#Dad #trouble #Bárbara #slept #Cristóbal #Seminario #Stephanie #explode #jealousy