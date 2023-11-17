‘Dad in trouble’, the novel that Latina has been broadcasting through the screens, has not ceased to captivate the Peruvian viewer. The plot has caused great expectations from the beginning due to a love trio that always brings more than one problem. In the last chapter, you could see how Barbara wanted to test Christopher Seminary in order to see if he ended his relationship with Stephanie to be with her. In this way, she took advantage of the fact that they were alone in her room and gave him a passionate kiss.

How did Stephanie react to Cristóbal and Bárbara’s kiss?

The next day, Stephanie He was at his school with the scooter that Jorge gave him while he was waiting for Christopher Seminary at the door because he told her he had to tell her something. In the distance, Bárbara sees that they were both starting to talk and approaches her, but Cristóbal asks her to leave them alone. After that, he tells her about her kiss Stephanie, who was shocked and only managed to say “what?”