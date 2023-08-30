Latina Televisión will premiere its new bet on national productions called ‘Papá en apuros’, a soap opera made for the whole family and with the participation of The Peruvian Navy. The fiction is led by Juan Carlos Rey de Castrowho will share roles with Luciana Bloomberg and Ximena Diaz. They will seek to captivate viewers with their tender plot.

In the following note, we will tell you all the details of its premiere and how was the participation of La Marina in the national novel that promises to lead the rating of Peruvian television.

When does the novel ‘Dad in distress’ premiere?

According to the information provided by the television house, there is still no exact date for the launch of the new national novel, however, they affirm that its premiere will take place very soon. In addition, the schedule that it will have is unknown, so it is not known exactly with which other productions it will compete.

How did the Navy participate in the novel?

One of the novelties of the new program of latin is the participation of Peruvian Navy, which lent its facilities for the recording of the scenes. In addition to supporting the novel, this will serve to publicize the heart of the naval world and the values ​​of the institution in charge of defending our country.

What will ‘Dad in distress’ be about?

Martín Seminario, a character played by Juan Carlos Rey de Castro, is a Navy frigate captain, a widower with four children, who will have the difficult mission of educating them and bringing them forward against many obstacles. His great mission will be to find a mother for them, who can help him establish a family.

In the midst of this search, two women very close to him will come into his life, but with totally different personalities. On the one hand, there is Julieta Olaya (Luciana Blomberg), who will help him care for and protect his restless children; on the other, there is Natalia Rodríguez (Ximena Díaz), his empowered secretary who has a platonic love for him and will do everything possible to be reciprocated.

Who are the actors who participate in ‘Dad in distress’?

Juan Carlos Rey de Castro as Martín Seminario

Luciana Blomberg as Julieta Olaya

Ximena Diaz as Natalia Rodriguez

Rodrigo Sánchez Patino as Jorge Arrarte

Nico Ponce as Matías ‘El Toyo’ Quiroz

José Miguel Arguelles as Cristóbal Seminario

Bianca Bazo as Marina Seminario

Matilde León as Luna Seminario

Mariano Ramírez as Vasco Seminario

Joaquin Escobar as Jhonatan Quiroz

Bruno Odar as Ramón “Moncho” Olaya

Dennise Dibos as Emilia Santillana

Paulina Bazan as Stephanie Quiroz

Adriana Campos as Barbara Castro

Ekaterina Konysheva as Kate Chamberline

Monica Rossi as Vicky Pacheco.

