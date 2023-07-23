Gianni, the coach of the Azzurri, is convinced: “Mother Fiona’s record? I’m not biased, but if stimulated by the stakes of a major event and finding ideal conditions, why not?”

Andrea Buongiovanni

cfive indoor competitions and three victories, with silver at the European Championships in Istanbul with 6.97 (average 6.62). Eight outdoor outings and seven successes, with the gold of the under 23 European Championships in Espoo, a three out of three in the Diamond League between Florence, Stockholm and Montecarlo with 6.95 and, the only “defeat”, the second place at the European team championships in Chorzow (average 6.79).

The continuity of Larissa Iapichino at the international summits of the long 2023 is remarkable. Even the father-coach Gianni is partly surprised. There are 27 days left for the qualification of the World Cup in Budapest scheduled for Saturday 19 August, on the first morning of competitions (the final the following day). It is up to him to identify perspectives and objectives.

Were you expecting the new Monaco exploit on Friday?

“Larissa was great, she pulled off more than I thought she had. It was a very difficult race: the seventh did 6.70 and people like Burks, Rojas and Sawyers only three jumps because out of the top eight”.

Far from the platform she is calm and reflective, above she transforms and becomes an agonist See also Mariana Pajón won the La Roche France Cup Gianni Iapichino

Instead Larissa, once again, demonstrated the character of an experienced champion.

“Had she not hit 6.72 in the third jump, she would in turn have been excluded from the top eight and the evening ended there. Had she not landed at 6.81 in the fifth, she would not have entered the three who had one last attempt available. And she would not have won if, on the last attempt of the entire competition, she had not flown at 6.95, without even exploiting the entire serve axis. It is only a pity that the competition, at the beginning of the programme, did not have TV coverage”.

Why didn’t he follow her?

“To get her out of her comfort zone. I represent a point of reference, she must learn to manage certain situations on her own. In the grandstand, however, there was Silvia, my partner and her manager who did a super job in transferring the few indications I provided remotely to her. It should not be forgotten that Larissa was back from the long away trip to Espoo and that she had celebrated her 21st birthday during the week. She could have been run down”.

As in Stockholm, he showed great maturity.

“Away from the platform she is calm and reflective, above she transforms and becomes an agonist, a winner. She jumps to beat the others, who also respect, admire and love her”. See also Goals, records and high marks in the report card: Giroud, Qatar is a little closer

“The best Larissa has not yet been seen. Not even in Montecarlo, where in the first attempts she was a bit cumbersome”.

Could the 7.11 of the Italian record of mother Fiona May be in the viewfinder?

“I’m not overreacting, but if stimulated by the stakes of a major exhibition and by finding ideal conditions, why not?”.

Appointment in Budapest, the very city where Fiona achieved the record by winning the silver medal at the 1998 European Championships?

“I’m already very happy like this, but I’m sure he’ll go to Hungary to be a protagonist”.

Larissa, ten days ago, took 27 in private law and will take other exams in September Gianni Iapichino

Without the injured Mihambo, who will be the most dangerous?

“I’m sorry for Malaika, a sweet and nice girl: she will do it again in Paris 2024. Via her, I say the American Davis. And then, with her experience, the Serbian Vuleta, albeit in a waning phase”.

Larissa, in Montecarlo, also lined up those who beat her in 2023, in addition to Mihambo herself: the French Kpatcha and the British Sawyers.

“Apart from some strange run-up problems in Agropoli and Chorzow, he has achieved great stability. We receive many compliments, but we don’t stop”. See also AC MILAN-INTER REPORT CARDS: Leao-Giroud devastating. Tomori-Skriniar, complicated derby

Meanwhile, like Tamberi, Stecchi, Fabbri, Sabbatini and Folorunso, he has the Olympic minimum.

“2022 was a year of construction, now with a consolidated run-up and an effective flight phase, we are reaping the fruits. In addition, there is the physical and personal maturation favored by working with the mental coach Marco Borgese. He follows her not only on the sporting aspects and almost always at a distance, given that he lives in Rome”.

Seems to be done perfectly.

“He’s 55 and a half kilos, if not 55. That’s his ideal weight.”

How will the approach to Budapest take place?

“We will remain in Florence until the start: one week of regeneration and two more intense and focused. We have everything. The indoor rink will also be ready shortly. Only the sparring partner Francesco Inzoli will be missing who, however, will be permanent in Florence from October: with 7.59 in Modena he won the European Junior Championships in Jerusalem at the beginning of August”.

Studies and fashion remain in the background for now?

“As it should be: but Larissa, ten days ago, took 27 in private law and will take other exams in September”.