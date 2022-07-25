An English father dived into the waters of Lake Garda to help his son, but he drowned

Research on the Lake Gardanear Lemonon the Brescia side, to find the body of Aran Chada. The 52-year-old Englishman, on Friday 22 July, he drowned in the waters of the lake, to help the 14-year-old son in trouble, while he was taking a bath.

L’man was in Italy with the whole family for to party his birthday and had decided to charter a boat. Just as he was offshore, his son dived and seeing that he couldn’t stay afloat, he dived to help him. Aran Chada suddenly began to breathing hard as far as slip underwater, under the gaze of his wife and other daughter.

The point on the lake where the man threw himself touches a depth of 100 meters. According to Antonello Ragadale, commander of the local coast guardthe 52-year-old may have had one thermal shock syncope: “It was very hot, but the water was ten degrees colder.”



Subscribe to the newsletter

