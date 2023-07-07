A very serious accident unfortunately occurred in the early afternoon of yesterday, Thursday 6 July, in the area of ​​Santo Stefano di Cardone. A whole family she was run over by a car and unfortunately, the father, the grandmother and the 2-year-old boy who was in the stroller didn’t make it.

The doctors who intervened on the spot tried to revive the two gentlemen for a long time, but in the end they had no choice but to ascertain theirs death.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the afternoon of Thursday 6 July. Precisely in the municipality of St. Stephen of Cardone, in the province of Belluno.

The whole family, made up of two children, mum, dad and the two grandparents, had gone to the Mountain House for a few days off. They actually live in the province of Venice.

On that occasion they had gone out for one stroll on the country roads. When suddenly an Audidriven by an approximately 30-year-old German woman, has them swept up. The impact was really very violent.

The police soon intervened, for all the investigations of the case. They have discovered that on the road they do not appear to be there skid marks. For this it is speculated that the girl was at a very high speed and that perhaps she was distracted by the phone.

Family destroyed in the accident: the investigations

The eldest son of the couple, from what emerged was on a bike, in fact he is in hospital, but his conditions are not serious. The father Marco Antoniello of 48 years unfortunately did not make it.

His grandmother was with him too Maria Grazia Zuin aged 65, he didn’t make it. The 2 year old however, was sitting in his stroller and was pushed by his mother. Unfortunately, on impact they were thrown several meters away and despite being transported to the hospital, the little he lost his life.

Grandpa had a sickness in shock and given the heavy losses suffered. The mother of the family is now in hospital, as she suffered bruises. The agents subjected the German woman to interrogation and needed one interpreter. Now it is assumed that she was distracted by her cell phone, but it will only be further investigations to shed light on the serious episode.