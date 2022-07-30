Tragedy in France, dad goes to work and forgets his 14-month-old baby in the car: when they find him it’s too late

A baby just 14 months he died after his father left him in the car to go to work. The doctors who intervened, when they realized it, tried to revive him, but in the end they could not help ascertain his death. The record heat of these days has left him no way out.

The parents both in shock, when they learned of the loss they suffered, were hospitalized in the hospital. They did not expect to experience such a loss at all.

I have thought about what happened French media. The story took place in recent days in the town of Bordesin the southwestern part of the country.

The father had to accompany the son in kindergarten. In fact, after having breakfast with the family, she prepared it and placed it in the car seat. However, no one really knows how this is possible, but the man never got in that institute.

The 40-year-old dad went straight to work, in the Safran company and went up to his office. The first to find out was the mother, who went to take up again the son in kindergarten and found out that he wasn’t there.

The frightened woman immediately called her husband, who went running to see in the car. Unfortunately, it is precisely at that moment that they made the sad discovery. The baby was in his seat, now lifeless.

The death of the 14-month-old child left in the car

The medical workers arrived on the spot and tried to revive him long. But the baby’s heart never started beating again. The prosecutor Cecile Gensac on the death of this child said:

Early investigations suggest the baby died from suffocation and dehydration.

As soon as the parents learned of their baby’s death, they fell ill. Given their shock conditions, the doctors decided to hospitalize them in the hospital. Unfortunately the record heat of these days left no way out to the little one. The police in the meantime are carrying out all the investigations of the case.