Accident on the A21, father and 11-year-old son died: the man had come down to help the little one

A dramatic accident occurred on the highway A21, in the section that connects Casteggio and Voghera. Unfortunately a father and his 11-year-old son died. The man got out to help the little boy, but another car ran over him.

The intervening doctors were unable to do anything for help them and in fact, they had no choice but to ascertain the death in the place where the drama took place. The other members of the family are injured, but they do not appear to be in life threatening.

According to information released by local media, the tragedy took place in the night between Thursday 28 and Friday 29 April. Precisely on the A21 motorway, a Turin.

The French family, with residence in Paris, was in their car. However, just as they were on the road, another car has them buffered.

The impact was so violent that the vehicle, after going off the road, was overturned many times. The child of only 11 was thrown out from the car and is died on the spot, for the traumas reported after the accident.

The Pope he immediately got out to go and help him. But now there was nothing more to do for the little one. His heart had stopped beating now.

Accident on the A21, the tragic death of the father after the son

While the man was near the child, now dead, he was swept up from a motorist who hadn’t seen what had just happened. Again, the severity of the impact led to the death of the gentleman.

The doctors who intervened for the two could not do anything, but only ascertain the deaths. The mother of two brothers, who were in the same car at the time I am hospitalized but they do not appear to be life threatening.

Meanwhile, the police are working to rebuild the dynamic of the dramatic accident. From a first reconstruction it would seem that a car has buffered the family. There will be more updates on this dramatic episode.