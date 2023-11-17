SMS scam, Commander Luzi pretends to take the bait and that’s where the trouble begins…

The classic SMS scamsent a bit at random for extort money to unsuspecting citizens, this time for the criminals in question ended badly. The two citizens originally from Eastern Europe in their “trawling” have unfortunately also included the number of the general commander of the carabinieri Teo Luzi. The scammers – we read in Il Messaggero – passed themselves off as a relative in difficulty, with the classic method of scamming the elderly. Luzi he brought them out into the open and identify from colleagues. The story begins with a message on Whatsapp: “Hi dad, my phone broke. I’m using a friend’s phone in an emergency. I would need help. Nothing serious, but this time I need it. I never ask you anything.” Luzi understands that it is not his daughter who is contacting him. And he calls the Army operations department.

Then it also continues chatting for hours with the two That they want 4,900 euros, to be transferred to a prepaid card. Luzi – continues Il Messaggero – pretends to take the bait. He says that he will make the credit as soon as he gets home. But in the meantime the military manages to trace the two subjects. Which at that moment are located at Genoa. They search them and eventually them they report. “You have to be careful, telephone scams are very frequent,” Luzi explained to the newspaper. “AND It is essential to report it immediately. I must admit that they know the criminal’s “job” well. Even psychologically they know which buttons to touch“.

