A truly heartbreaking and shocking episode is what happened today in the province of Venice. A man unfortunately forgot his one year old girl in the car and when he returned, there was nothing left for her to do.

Obviously, since the incident occurred only a few hours ago, the details that have emerged are still few and far between. fragmentary. It is not even known why the little girl was in the car that belongs to her father.

According to initial information released by some local media, the sad episode occurred today, Thursday, July 18. Precisely in a parking lot located in the small town of Macronin the province of Venice. The little girl was with her father, who was probably supposed to take her to summer camp, but due to a distraction he forgot.

From what theHandlethe man after leaving her in the car under the sun for several hourshe realized what had just happened. In fact, it was him who to alert the paramedics, hoping that they could do something to save the life of her little girl, who was already lifeless.

One-year-old girl forgotten in car by her father: her death and the first investigations into the case

The doctors arrived on the scene within a few moments, given the seriousness of the incident. They arranged for the child to be promptly transported to hospitalbut in the end they could do nothing to save her and had no other choice than to acknowledge her death.

The details that have emerged on this sad episode, having occurred only a few hours ago, are still few and fragmentary. However, from what has emerged, it would all have happened for a sad and heartbreaking fatality.

Now it will only be the further ones investigations by law enforcement to shed light on the incident and the reasons that led the man to forget it in the car. There will be further updates on the case soon.