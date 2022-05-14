Immense joy for Roberto Valbuzzi: the chef, judge of courtesy for the guests, has become a father for the second time. Born Elan Gabriele

An irrepressible joy that of the chef and well-known face of Italian television Roberto Valbuzzi. His wife, the beautiful Eleonora Laurito, who also manages the family restaurant with him, gave birth to little Elan Gabriele, their second child together. The couple had already welcomed a child into their home in January 2020. Her name is Alisea and today she is just over two years old.

In recent years, the kitchen entered the Italian television world and some chefs have become real stars, capable of making a show with their dishes and giving excellent advice to those who are preparing to start cooking.

One of these is Roberto Valbuzzi, who started from his restaurantentered the world of television and won the hearts of many viewers.

His profile Instagram is very popular and right on the famous social network, yesterday afternoon, Friday 13 May 2022, he gave a tender announcement which concerns his private life.

In fact, he published a beautiful photo, in which his wife is with him Eleonora Laurito and the little one Elan Gabriel, their second newborn child. The post caption is brief but very significant:

Hello handsome..💙 Welcome Elan, Gabriele Valbuzzi.

The announcement of the pregnancywhich had always arrived on the Instagram profile of the chef in last November. In that case, in the published photo, the little one also appeared Aliseathe first baby born in January 2020, just before Italy was overwhelmed by the Coronavirus.

The television success of Roberto Valbuzzi

Roberto Valbuzzi’s television success came in 2011when he was contacted by Gambero Rosso Channel he contacts him to have him participate as a cook in the television program Una cucina per due: Nord VS Sud.

Always with Gambero Rosso he is the protagonist of two other programsIl Bello del Gruyére and 30 × 30 and Maille: mustard, what a passion.

In 2012 he joined Emanuela Folliero in the program Hollyfoodbroadcast on La5, while in 2013 he hosted with Michela Coppa Welcome to the North: the Nosa cosinabroadcast on Alice.

In 2018 he reached the pinnacle of success, when he was selected to be one of three judges in the Real Time program Courtesies For Guestsa format in which he still works today.