A father films his son pushing his brother into a pond with an alligator. Many worried about the child. Now the father is in touch.

Tallahassee – An incident in which a child pushes his brother into a pond with an alleged alligator is causing a stir on the internet. After the video had already been viewed millions of times, the father spoke up with an update on how his son was doing after the shock and an explanation of the action. In May, an Australian was able to free his head from a crocodile jaw.

Video on the Internet triggers dismay: child pushes brother into pond with alligator

In the video that the Florida family published on YouTube, three young brothers can be seen on a jetty by a lake. The family man films his children from behind, how excitedly they shout “Wow” and “Look at that!”. The reason: the head of an alligator can be seen in the water not far from them. “You just swam in it before, that’s crazy,” the father can be heard in the background.

The discovery in the water is followed by an action that leaves many on the internet speechless. Suddenly one of the boys pushes his brother into the water, right in front of the alligator. The father calls excitedly. The animal jumps forward. The video breaks off.

Child pushes brother in pond with alligator: Father reports with an update video

Over six million people have now seen the video. Many are stunned and dismayed. “With a brother like that, you don’t need enemies anymore,” comments one YouTube user. Another writes: “If this is your family, the alligator is the least of your problems.” Numerous people also asked in the comments if the child was injured and how he was doing. Others claim to recognize that the alligator is not a real animal, but a remote-controlled dummy.

Due to the excitement, the family man decided to publish two informative videos afterwards. In the first clip, he says that he didn’t expect the video to have such a wide reach and films his two older sons. According to him, alligators would swim in the lake again and again. “We just wanted to let you know, he’s okay,” he adds, panning the camera so that the third child is now visible.

Three brothers discover an alligator in the water and play a prank on the youngest child. © YouTube @BoyleFarms

Father clears up viral video on the internet: Child was never pushed into a pond with an alligator

In another video, however, it becomes clear that the entire action was actually a prank. In it, the older boy pushes another person off the jetty into the water, this time apparently nobody from the family. “Toughhead pushes another person into the alligator,” says the title of the clip and in red, bold letters: “Real or Fake?”.

The father of the family indirectly points out what many had already suspected in the first clip: the animal is a dummy and not a real alligator. However, the father does not reveal whether the boy knew about it from the beginning and played along for the video or was actually given a clear fright. (nz)