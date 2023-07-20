Home page World

From: Karolin Schäfer, Moritz Bletzinger

Split

An Austrian found antique amphorae while snorkeling in Greece and took them with him as a souvenir. He now faces a prison sentence of up to ten years.

Munich/Villach – Whether it’s a camping trip through Europe or a relaxing beach holiday: the summer months attract numerous travelers abroad. But for an Austrian family, a holiday in Greece turned into a horror trip. But not because of a price trap or rip-off. The father found a “holiday souvenir” while snorkeling and took it home, which could now earn him a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Austrian family finds antique amphorae while snorkeling in Greece

The incident happened back in the summer of 2019. A 58-year-old man from Villach, a town in the Austrian state of Carinthia, was spending his family vacation on the Greek island of Rhodes. The turquoise sea attracts snorkeling tourists every year, including this one.

Greek Bathing Beaches You Must Experience View photo gallery

The man’s children came across fragments of amphorae while snorkeling, which they immediately brought to the surface of the water, Austrian media reported. An unusual holiday souvenir, my father must have thought. The 58-year-old decided to bring the fragments of the ancient vessels to Austria in his luggage. There he wanted to have his find evaluated by archeology experts, but the souvenirs he brought with him could cause a lot of trouble.

Illegal export of cultural goods: Police are investigating vacationers in Greece

“The man said his children found the fragments while ‘snorkeling’ and initially thought they were worthless souvenirs. Only later did he realize that it could be valuable amphorae,” the Kronen Zeitung quoted a detective from the Carinthian State Police Department as saying.

A family from Austria is threatened with great trouble after their vacation in Greece: In the worst case, the father could face ten years in prison. (Iconic image) © Ferrer-Saada/Andia.fr/Imago

The man had apparently not expected the Greek authorities. They initiated criminal proceedings for the illegal export of cultural assets. The father now faces a prison sentence of up to ten years. The Villach City Police Command took over the investigation on European instructions.

Holiday souvenirs from Greece become a trap: “Mediterranean countries face high prison sentences”

In January 2023, the police were able to secure eight antique amphorae in the man’s home, the local newspaper Kleine Zeitung reported. The fragments from Greece were then handed over to the Greek Embassy in Vienna. “We are repeatedly commissioned with investigations for foreign courts. In this case, it was a particular challenge because it was an item of particular cultural value for the country,” the newspaper quoted chief inspector Walter Niedermüller from the Villach city police command as saying.

“In the Mediterranean countries, there is a risk of high prison sentences if you are caught with an ancient object that has just been dug up, dived from the sea or even just ‘found’,” warned the Austrian Federal Criminal Police Office. Such objects are strictly protected. Therefore, vacationers should not touch their find and leave it in place “where they are”.

Over 76 percent of Germans bring their loved ones, especially their families, something back from a trip. Legal, but unpopular, are the worst souvenirs from vacation.

Machine assistance was used for this editorial-written article. The article was carefully checked by editor Moritz Bletzinger before publication.