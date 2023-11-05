He did not accept that his minor daughter had started a relationship with a man much older than her: for this he would have severely beaten her. It happens in Rome, after a family quarrel. The girl had to resort to emergency room treatment, with a prognosis of over 20 days. The investigators, having acquired all the elements, immediately informed the Judiciary.

A warning was issued against the 39-year-old man. The decision was taken by the police commissioner also due to the precarious hygienic and health conditions found in the family’s apartment. It was then discovered that the father was already subjected to the measure of the ban on approach for mistreatment in the family and sexual violence, previously committed against his ex-partner. Having proven to be a recidivist and violent person, the Court of Appeal of Rome therefore deemed it necessary to order the 39-year-old to be placed in precautionary custody in prison. The police officers of the Primavalle district notified him of both measures and accompanied him to the Roman prison of Regina Coeli.