Dad dies of a heart attack, his two-year-old son dies of hunger

Tragedy in the United States where a father lost his life due to a heart attack indirectly causing the death of his two-year-old son, who died of starvation after being left alone at home.

The bodies of dad and son were found 9 months after the incident. According to what was reconstructed by the police, David Conde, Sr., 59, died last February of a heart attack. A few days later, her 2-year-old son, David Conde, Jr, also died of starvation after being alone in the house.

“Mr Conde is believed to have died first and the child was unable to obtain any nourishment after the father’s death,” police said.

The father and son were last seen alive on January 22, just days before the death of David Conde, Sr. Officers also stressed that no signs of forced entry or violence were found in the apartment.