The dynamics of the road accident are still being examined by the police. Pietro Lanzo collided with a car: he was 35 years old

The very sad story comes from the municipality of Lizzano, in the province of Taranto. A father of only 35 years old, Pietro Lanzolost his life shortly after dropping one of his children off at school.

Last Friday, October 6, the man took his son to school on his motorbike. Shortly afterwards, for reasons yet to be ascertained by the police, while he was heading to his laboratory, in the direction of Fragagnano, he collided with a car.

The road accident occurred along Via Gramsci, from the initial investigations it emerged that Pietro Lanzo was carrying out a collision reduced speed and was wearing a safety helmet. Unfortunately, despite all the precautions taken, the 35-year-old man lost his life instantly. The 118 health workers tried to resuscitate him for some time, but in the end they were forced to give up and declare the death.

The man’s father, a well-known former councillor, arrived at the scene of the road accident, upon seeing his son struck by an illness. There was a woman driving the car, who has already been interviewed by investigators. She said that she was leaving a garage when she suddenly collided with the motorbike, which had entered the road. However, the dynamics of the road accident is still under investigation by the police.

The community’s farewell to Pietro Lanzo

The news of Pietro Lanzo’s sudden and premature death spread quickly among the community. Many people have chosen to greet him through a post on social networks. Heartbreaking words from those who still can’t believe they will never see him again. Words of those who wanted to remember a person forever will live in their hearts.

Lanzo leaves in pain his wife, his three children, all his family and his numerous friends.