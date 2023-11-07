Three gunshots, this is how the 41-year-old father was killed on the street, while returning home

New updates on the crime of 41 years old who lost his life on the streets of Palermo in the night between Friday and Saturday. Badr Boudjemai was shot while returning home at the end of his work shift.

A few hours ago, the news of thearrest of a work colleague. It would be a 32 year old Tunisian, who worked with the victim in the same place and who would have been framed by video surveillance camera footage.

Three gunshots, this is how the 41-year-old lost his life, while returning home after his work shift in a restaurant located in the Porto area of ​​Palermo. The investigators immediately started investigations and made it known that they had identified the culprit. However, there is still little information available. It is unclear whether the murder weapon was also recovered. Just as it is not clear whether the colleague confessed and clarified the motive that would have pushed him to put an end to the life of a colleague. The only certain news is that the cameras in the area have resumed the entire crime.

The 41-year-old leaves behind two young children

Badr Boudjemai was father of two small children. At the end of that working day, just before meeting his sad fate, he had sent one last message to his wife to let her know that he was finished and that he would soon return to her and their children. But the 41-year-old never reached their arms.

He was in front of the central post office when two shots from behind hit him and then the third came, to the back of the head, at close range. A real execution.

Those who knew him today describe him as an always kind man and a hard worker. Even his employer made it known that he had never created problems, he had always been a… reliable employee.