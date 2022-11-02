Slaps, kicks, pushes against the tennis player daughter, the man will be tried for direct trial on charges of domestic violence

“Another brutal violence of a father against his own daughter”so the coach ed former footballer Igor Juric commented in a tweet on the terrible video of a father coach beating his 14-year-old daughter on the edge of a tennis court.

In the video we see the father repeatedly kicking the minor, then slapping her, pulling her by the suit making her fall and, once on the ground, he continued to kick her. The incident happened in Belgrade, Serbia, on the tennis courts of Crvena Zvezda, and was filmed by someone who was nearby and, at the sight of the scene, he started screaming, then the video stops.

Još jedno brutalno nasilje goose nad ćerkom. Dobio sam informaciju from je u pitanju porodica koja dolazi iz Kine. Podnećemo krivičnu prijavu i protiv ovog monstruma. pic.twitter.com/CrU7g0JcwU – Igor Jurić (@lojzija) October 28, 2022

The video was posted on Twitter by Igor Juric who, after the kidnapping and brutal murder of her daughter, founded an association to protect minors. Following the denunciation of the Juric association, the man, of Chinese origin but transferred to Belgrade, was arrested on charges of domestic violence and will be tried shortly.

Violence against very young tennis players by master fathers or unscrupulous coaches is a phenomenon known to the International Tennis Federation, which is trying to stem it by opening anonymous and safe channels through which to report violence and ill-treatment.

The coach Patrick Mouratogloufamous for caring for so many young people in his academy, commented: “This is absolutely unacceptable, horrible, no other words. We must eradicate all kinds of child abuse, both physical and psychological. It touches every sector of our civil society, not just tennis. Let’s think about how to eradicate it in our sport“.

