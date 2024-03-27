Rome, in prison as an innocent man: his daughter accused him of harassment but…

For a 43 year old man Rome the judicial ordeal is over, it had been accused by his daughter minor of sexual violence And sentenced to 8 years with the abbreviated procedure in the first instance. The parent had also spent 27 months in prison and house arrestbut in the second degree of judgment the whole bitter truth emerged: the daughter had made it all up. According to the Court of Appeal – reports Il Corriere della Sera – the girl accused her father, despite knowing that he was innocent, for get rid of the mother's attentions. A lie by her due, according to her judges, to the intention of dating a boy she met on the internet, which her mother had forbidden her having caught her sending hot photos.

The ex-wife of the accused man – continues Il Corriere – would have informed her daughter that she was ready to report the boy and then the little girl for vendetta she would have defended herself with these words: “Pretty much I should report dad for abusing me“. At first the mother doesn't believe it, but in the end she convinces herself to report her ex-husband, who comes arrested in October 2021. At first instance he is convicted, but the appeal judges, rereading the story, give a completely different version and they exonerate. Her daughter's testimony was decisive, expressing “the need to minimize what happened, revealing awareness of irreparably harm the father“.