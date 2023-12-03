Dacia is ambitiously entering the aftersales sector. And it does so by developing a new solution that accompanies the customer for a maximum period of seven years: it’s called Dacia Zen, the Romanian company presented it on the occasion of the fifth appointment with the Dacia Talks. “We really managed to create something innovative and simple in the aftersales sector. The challenge to face was arduous: more than half of our customers abandon the official network after the warranty expires, and this has a negative impact on our business”explained Enrico Ceccarelli, Dacia Quality & Services Manager.

Up to a maximum of seven yearsthe

As mentioned, thanks to the Dacia Zen program it is possible to enjoy an additional year of warranty on your car of the Romanian brand by making regularly scheduled maintenance through the official Dacia network with maximum coverage up to the seventh year of the vehicle’s age or 150,000 km. It is important to point out that the package does not immediately include all seven years to which customers can have access: the renewal must in fact be carried out from year to year, a decision that Dacia has taken “because it is connected to the regular service that is carried out from year to year, doing it for seven years would not lead us to be certain that the customer will remain loyal to us, and furthermore this one-year interval leads us to have a closer relationship directly with the customeras well as guaranteeing an important advantage in the professionalism of our network”added Ceccarelli.

The details of the offer

It is possible to use the Dacia Zen service even if your vehicle is out of warranty: the important thing is that the car respects the necessary requirements (it must have traveled less than 120,000 km, it must have undergone correct and regular scheduled maintenance previously according to Dacia’s recommendations and must fall within the indicated seniority ranges), in this case it will be necessary to wait a month for its entry into force . An important element: you can benefit from the Dacia Zen program even if the previous maintenance was not carried out at the brand’s official network. One last note: in case of sale of the carthe service remains valid under the same conditions and transferred to the new owner together with the car.

At no cost

“Dacia Zen is a service that we have launched only in Italy and France, and it represents in all respects a act of trust and courage that Groupe Renault shows towards Dacia, we are sure that it will not backfire”, commented Guido Tocci, Managing Director Dacia Italia. It is to all intents and purposes a service that does not provide additional costs for the customer, but which at the same time gives greater value to the vehicle and the official network of the Romanian brand. “Our quality is becoming more and more established and recognized – concluded Ceccarelli – Dacia Zen fits fully into the Renaulution strategy: everything we do has a precise value.”