One in three Italians, in 2021, chose a Dacia brand car. Let’s talk about the car market a LPG, which was literally dominated by the brand controlled by the Renault group. This type of diet had a positive year, with an increase in the share of total registrations, going from 6.8% in 2020 to the current 7.3%. Of the 107,819 LPG cars sold during the year, over 38,000 were in fact Dacia Sandero and Dacia Duster, the two most representative models of the brand in this ‘segment’. Sandero also received a decisive restyling, which made its lines modern; while Duster is a model that practically never betrays expectations in terms of quality / price ratio.

However, the party for Dacia did not end here. In the name of the multinational brotherhood, Sandero and Duster were followed in the rankings by Renault Captur and Clio. In total, over 61,000 LPG cars were sold for the Renault group in Italy, well over half of the market. The opponents could do little against this type of offer, and in fact only the aforementioned four cars broke through the barrier of 10,000 vehicles per year.

Fiat Panda it only reached 8,530 registrations, losing ground compared to 2020. Same fate for Lancia Ypsilon, sixth in the top ten LPG. The Stellantis group was therefore unable to conquer this sector of the car market as well, and in absolute terms it was closely followed and sometimes surpassed by the Kia brand, which placed three models among the 10 best-selling cars. In order, let’s talk about Sportage, Stonic and Picanto. As for Dacia, the Korean house has built up a very interesting market niche over time and although a further momentum of electric cars is expected in 2022, it is not yet time to let go. To close the top ten LPG came Ford Fiesta, which compared to 2020 was in decline.