Wednesday, December 6, 2023, 08:30

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Dacia, in its exciting step into the future, has revealed a new and vibrant image for its dealers that has been presented at the official Dacia Marcos Automoción dealership within the Dacia Experience Tour that the brand has launched. This change not only implies a renewal of its brand identity and positioning, but also the presentation of new range innovations that go hand in hand with the implementation of cutting-edge technologies and even more customer-focused attention.

The Dacia Marcos Automoción dealership in Murcia has a completely new design, reflecting the brand’s vibrant identity. The spaces have been carefully created to create a welcoming and modern environment, where customers can explore the impressive range of Dacia vehicles in comfort and style.

The intention behind this makeover is to offer visitors not just a place to purchase cars, but a memorable experience from the moment they walk through the door. Every detail of the new design reflects Dacia Marcos Automoción’s commitment to providing an environment that invites you to discover the exciting options that the brand offers.

This makeover not only represents an aesthetic effort, but also a commitment to evolution and adaptation to changing consumer demands. Dacia is experiencing a true metamorphosis to face this new phase full of triumphs. And it does so with an unbeatable spreadsheet, achieving the best results in its history in 2023. In the individual segment, it has reached a market share of 9%, exceeding 50,000 orders for models that already sport the brand’s new image. .

Dacia is currently in the fourth option in the private market in Spain. This achievement is mainly attributed to the Dacia Sandero, which has consolidated its position as the best-selling vehicle in this segment during 2023. In addition, this model has maintained its leadership in the Spanish market for more than a decade.

The new Dacia models inspire adventure, family trips outdoors, freedom and shared moments. This is achieved by its design that expresses robustness, simplicity, durability and habitability, thanks to the range of colors and materials mostly directly inspired by nature.

One of the most notable features of this renovation is the focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility. Dacia has integrated ecological elements into its new corporate image, highlighting its commitment to the production of environmentally friendly vehicles. The dealerships will become spaces that not only display vehicles, but also convey the brand’s commitment to eco-efficiency.

The launch of the new image at Dacia Marcos Automoción was presented last week at the Murcia facilities. An event that was attended by José Ballesta, mayor of Murcia and that was presented by Francisco Hidalgo, general director of Dacia Spain. In addition, they were attended by Xavier Martinet, Director of Marketing, Sales and Operations of Dacia and Ana Gema Ortega, Commercial Director of Dacia.

This is a strategic step to consolidate your position in the market and attract new customers. With a fresh and contemporary design, the brand hopes to captivate a broader and more diverse audience, positioning itself as an attractive option for those seeking a balance between quality, affordability and environmental commitment.



