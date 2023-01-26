The Dacia brand renewal process has been going on for several months now. More than a renewal, we should speak of completeness transformationgiven that the Romanian brand has revolutionized its own visual identity with a new logo, badge and new look for its dealerships. And precisely in the setting of the first dealership in Italy dressed with the new identity of Dacia both internally and externally, the Paglini dealership in Castellanza, the brand wanted to celebrate a 2022 that sets a commercial record in our country.

The numbers in this sense they agree with Dacia: in the calculation of the whole of 2022, the brand’s sales in Italy increased by +9%, in a market context that fell by -10%, achieving a record share of 5.1%, up by +0.9% compared to the previous year. The company’s core business continues to be the private segment: if we focus on this channel, growth was +12% in a market that fell by -16%, while the market share, also in this case from record, it reached 8.3%, making Dacia the fourth best-selling brand overall and the first among foreign ones. A success to which all the models contributed: Jogger with more than 8,000 orders and 6,000 deliveries, Sandero becoming the best-selling model overall, Duster placing itself in the top 5 of the most marketed cars; and Spring, an electric car that convinced customers. Honorable mention also for the bi-fuel ECO-G petrol/LPG engineawarded by customers for having proved to be an economic, ecological and smart solution.

“We are satisfied of the path we are following in Italy, especially since 2021 when we were identified for the first time as an integral part of the Renault Group thanks to Luca De Meo – said Guido Tocci, MD of Dacia Italia – We managed to materialize the transition from volume to value, making them both in Italy. Dacia is and will always remain Dacia, for us it is very important to put what is essential for the customer before everything else. For us, essential does not mean boring or low-cost, but it means cool and corresponds to intelligent solutions: our target is not to be the cheapest brand on the market but to be able to offer the best quality/price ratio”.