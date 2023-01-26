To be part of the Renault group it is a privilege for Dacia. Guido Tocci, MD of the Italian division of the Romanian brand, did not miss an opportunity to reiterate this concept, who during the press conference held at the Paglini dealership in Castellanza highlighted the advantages of belonging to the French conglomerate: “Without the Renault Dacia Group it would be nothing, since we’ve been part of it, production and sales volumes have multiplied. Being part of the Renault group is basic for us”.

However, a doubt has arisen for someone: with the advent of electrification, and the consequent increase in costs which will clearly impact (as it is already doing, by the way) on car prices, Dacia does not run the risk of becoming a internal competitor to the group of brands of the caliber of Renault? From this point of view, Tocci’s position was very clear: “Luca De Meo once told me ‘Don’t do Renault, do Dacia because Renault is already there’. It is true that the transition to electric clearly moves each brand into a different price range territory than before, but our focus will remain on covering a certain portion of the market without rivaling Renault. We will remain ourselves simply because our goals are clear and not harmful at all for the lozenge brand”.

On the other hand, the work that Dacia is carrying out together with the Renault group is complementary and not overlapping. “Being part of this conglomerate allows us to leverage the group’s know-how and get it landed on Dacia already amortized, which allows us to maintain correct price positioningconstitute the group’s cash-machine and represent an important element in the group’s profitability chain”Tocci added. Finally, he recalled that the common goal of the Dacia brand and the Renault Group is to invest in strengthening the dealer network: “Within all dealerships we aim to have a eco-smart approachthrough the use of recycled and sustainable materials, saying goodbye to paper brochures and giving more space to QR Codes. We also want to rely on recycled plastics on cars in an increasing percentage”.