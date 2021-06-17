Dacia is preparing to enter a new one. In fact, mobility is evolving, and so the car manufacturer of the Renault group is also trying to keep up, presenting a new logo and unveiling new details of its expansion strategy. The innovations that the Romanian company wanted to introduce in this new chapter of its existence are many: a new logo, a new emblem, new colors and a new territory, but without ever denying its origins.

Greater assertiveness: this is the beginning that guided the internal design team to develop the new logo and the new emblem of the company. Starting from the logo, we are faced with an important change made by Dacia, which makes the new symbol characterizing the brand more stable and robust. The D is represented by an inverted C, and was designed by Dacia to give its logo an extremely minimal imprint. More than similar speech for the emblem of the Romanian house, also renewed: in this case the letter C and the letter D meet, to give life to a union that represents the strength of Dacia. But the graphic novelties of the Romanian brand do not end there: the company has in fact decided to also renew its representative color, opting for a khaki green as the main color accompanied by other secondary colors, such as dark khaki, Terracotta, Sand, orange and bright green.

Step by step, Dacia will begin to implement this new visual identity on its various communication channels: from the official website to advertisements, through brochures and so on. Speaking instead of the actual range, the Dacia models will begin to receive the new logo and the new emblem in the second half of next year. “Dacia is the brand that is constantly redefining what is essential in the automotive industry – commented Denis Le Vot, CEO of Dacia – A society where ‘accessible’ and ‘attractive’ go hand in hand. A positioning that is always unique on the market and intended for be strengthened in the coming years“.