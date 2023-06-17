Dacia continues its ascent on the market and looks to the future with an increasingly pragmatic approach. The Renault group brand represents one of the most successful bets of the French company in recent years, with the Romanian brand itself intending to grow further in a rational way thanks to its strengths. Among these there is also LPG, with the ECO-G engine which is among the most popular choices in Italy and in various other markets. With a view to reducing emissions, however, Dacia is also working on electrified solutions for its natural gas cars, with some studies launched on the LPG hybrid.

Dacia is studying the GLP hybrid

This solution was confirmed by the CEO of Dacia, Denis Le Vot who during the Dacia Days 2023 in Bucharest spoke about the future of LPG in the brand range and future technological developments: “We are evaluating a LPG HEV system, we have no timing and it is not certain that this technology will be adopted but it is an option we are working on” – explained the number one of the Romanian brand who then underlined how the ECO-G engine is still an integral part of the brand’s strategies despite the fact that the Renault group is increasingly moving in an electric direction.

ECO-G also in the future

“LPG it will continue to be on our models also in the future, also by virtue of the choices of our customers. Those who buy it use it most of the time. Whoever has an LPG Dacia uses 80% of this power supply. We are developing the Euro 7 engine also for LPG” – continued Le Vot.

Dacia and the technologies of the future with the contribution of Renault

For Dacia, therefore, the ECO-G engine will continue to represent an important slice of its sales and of a range that will approach electrification and the future with the same philosophy as always. With a view to 2035, the Romanian brand will make the most of the synergies of the Renault group, integrating the E-Tech hybrid but also the Mild-Hybrid and any possibilities that could derive from synthetic fuels, even more so after the approval of the derogation by of the EU as part of the stop on the sale of diesel and petrol cars from 2035. In that same year, Dacia will aim to have halved its emissions. A goal to be achieved by making the most of the synergies of the Renault group, exploiting every possibility of growth deriving from technological sharing because, as Le Vot himself underlined, Dacia would not even exist without Renault.