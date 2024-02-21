There are people who think that the definition of the word 'car' is stretched a little too far in the case of this Dacia Spring. And maybe it's a bit on the small side, it's not very powerful and it doesn't go very far, but you can take it on the highway. It is really much more car than an Opel Rocks. And today the cheapest electric car in the Netherlands has been renewed.

The updated Dacia Spring has mainly been optically refined. The exterior is now in line with the brand's other new models. There is no chrome left on the outside, and the roof racks are also gone. The exterior protective panels are easy and cost-effective to replace if they become damaged. Very handy.

The specifications of the new Dacia Spring

Engine-wise, the Dacia Spring remains the same. The cheapest version has a simple electric motor with 44 hp. If it costs a little more, you can choose the engine with 65 hp. We are talking about 0-100 times of approximately three office days. The old one went to 100 in 19.1 or 13.7 seconds, so expect something like that with the new one.

The battery is only 26.8 kWh, which is about the size of a large plug-in hybrid. Fortunately, the Dacia Spring only weighs 984 kilos, so its consumption is only about 14.6 kWh/100 km. You have to travel about 220 kilometers with the cheapest electric car in the Netherlands. You can charge with a maximum of 30 kW, which means that the battery is from 20 to 80 percent full in 45 minutes.

The interior has been thoroughly renovated

The dashboard is a lot more angular than before, making the interior look a bit more robust. Throughout the interior, Dacia hid several Y-shapes, a hallmark of the brand's current design language. Every version of the updated Dacia Spring has a 7-inch screen behind the steering wheel. The more expensive versions have a 10-inch screen in the center of the dashboard.

The luggage space of the Dacia Spring has grown by 6 percent to 308 liters and if you fold down the rear seats, you have 1,004 liters for your belongings. On the dashboard and the center console you will find so-called YouClip points, where you can mount accessories such as a cup holder, phone holder or lamp. You can buy these accessories from Dacia.

But what does the cheapest electric car in the Netherlands cost?

According to Dacia, the updated Spring is 'still the most affordable 100 percent electric car on the market', but they do not yet reveal what it costs. The current one now costs 21,750 euros, with a further 2,950 euro discount from the Dutch government. This makes it by far the cheapest electric car in the Netherlands. We expect that the new one will not be much more expensive.