Everything you need to know about the Dacia Spring: from the engine to the interior, passing through the prices of each set-up

Dacia Spring is the Romanian company’s zero-emission subcompact SUV. Designed for the urban environment, it is appreciated on the Italian market for its excellent quality/price ratio. Spring is available in five trim levels (Essential, Extreme, Cargo, Business and Expression) and two engines: 33 or 48 kW. The strengths and weaknesses referring to the version equipped with the 33 kW (45 HP) engine are given below.

The outsiders — Spring was designed by Dacia starting from the Cmf-A Ev mechanical platform of the Renault-Nissan alliance. At the front we find a generously sized grille and two-level light clusters. The side line is distinguished by a large bumper strip positioned in the lower part of the bodywork. The external dimensions of 3,734mmare perfect for navigating city traffic and parking manoeuvres.

Interior — For the realization of the interior Dacia has used good quality materials, assembled with precision. The doors are made using rigid plastics which give a perception of solidity to the touch. At the center of the dashboard is a 7-inch screen equipped with Android Auto/Apple Car Play and the navigation module. Below the infotainment Dacia has placed various physical controls including those of the climate control. The step of 2,423mm it guarantees good habitability for four people. The luggage compartment capacity is 270 litres.

Layouts and prices — Dacia Spring is available in five versions: Essential, Extreme, Cargo, Business and Expression (Stock). The main equipment of the indicated fittings are shown below.

Essentials: 14” steel rim design; essential upholstery﻿; manual climate control﻿; front electric windows﻿; emergency call﻿; tire repair kit﻿; Mode 3 charging cable﻿; emergency brake assist. Prices start from 21,450 euros.

Extreme: Extreme saddlery; 14-inch steel wheels; mediaNav with 7" screen; manual climate control; electric glasses; emergency call; tire repair kit; Mode 3 charging cable; emergency brake assist; rear sensors + rear view camera. Prices start from 23,200 euros.

Cargo: 14” cargo steel rim design; cargo upholstery; Mode 2 home charging cable; Mode 3 charging cable; emergency brake assist; rear sensors; tire repair kit. Prices start from 21,550 euros.

Business: 14” flexwheel steel rim design; manual climate control; Expression upholstery; spare wheel; electric glasses; Mode 2 home charging cable; Mode 3 charging cable. Prices start 21,700 euros.

Expression (Stock): 14” flexwheel steel rim design; Expression upholstery; mediaNav with 7” screen; free map update for 3 years; electric glasses; manual climate control; emergency call; rear sensors + Rear view camera; emergency brake assist; Mode 3 charging cable. Prices start from 23,150 euros.

Pros and cons — Below are the strengths and weaknesses of Dacia Spring with the 45 HP engine.

Pleases: unbeatable value for money, consumption and perfect size for the city.

Do not like: air conditioning that can be improved, dashboard “stingy” with information.

Data sheet Dacia Spring – 48 HP Diet Electric Motor Permanent magnet synchronous Power 44.8 hp Couple 125Nm Battery capacity 27.4 kWh Charging time 4 hours and 51 minutes at 7.4 kW; maximum recharging power: 7.4 kW in alternating current, 30 kW in direct current Autonomy 230 km (Wltp), 305 km in urban areas and in Eco mode Acceleration 0-100 19.1 seconds Full speed 125 km/h Dimensions Length 3,734mm Length 1,770mm Height 1,513mm Step 2,423mm Weight 970kg Trunk capacity 270 litres