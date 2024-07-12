On the occasion of our test drive of new Dacia Spring for Bordeaux and its surroundings, the issue of provisional duties imposed by the EU Commission on electric cars imported from China was also discussed. An issue that also concerns the new Spring very closely, given that it is produced by Dacia in China together with a local partner. How will the new temporary tariffs impact on the new Spring price lists?

New Dacia Spring: the tariff issue

The answer is no way, and Dacia’s top management explained it in a press conference: “Last year, in November, the EU Commission announced the launch of an investigation which then led to the introduction of new tariffs. We knew the verdict would comefor now these are transitional measures, we will see if they will be confirmed in November. At the moment we have 20.8% duties starting from July 5th, but we already knew what was going to happen so when we revealed the prices and at the time of opening the orders we had anticipated this increase, that’s why we don’t plan to further increase the price lists now, which are confirmed”.

Cargo future also in Italy?

We remind you that the new Dacia Spring will be delivered in its first units in autumn, between October and November: the price lists start from 16,900 for the basic version and 19,900 for the top of the range. At the moment, a special edition is not planned for Italy. Cargo versiona solution that should not be excluded in view of the future however: “This is a very specific offer, which however is not sold in all countries, it also depends a lot on the type of potential customers. In some markets it is sold in real fleets, our hope is to further improve the excellent numbers obtained by the Cargo version also with the new Spring. It is a useful solution for last mile deliveries, In the future, introduction in new countries is also possible“.