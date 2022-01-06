Crossover look, pop soul and agile city car shapes. Dacia Spring, protagonist of our test drive, marked the debut of the Romanian brand in the world of sustainable mobility with an accessible formula thanks to a highly competitive price and an essential package that meets the needs of the market. We had already tried the Business version a few months ago but now we have had the opportunity to test the version dedicated to individuals in the Comfort Plus version for more than a week. How did it go? Let’s find out together.

The jaunty soul is clearly visible already outside the cockpit, with the dimensions of a city car that make it suitable for navigating city traffic while having a line and some features that allow it to wink at the world of urban SUVs. Among these we note the widened wheel arches, the roof bars, the reinforced front underbody, rear skis and above all an increased ground clearance that reaches 151 mm when the car is empty. The rounded bonnet conveys a sense of robustness while the expressive front mask, with the grille closed as in all EVs, hides the point for the charging socket, with the flap that can be opened from inside the passenger compartment. Dacia Spring measures a total of 3.73 m in length and 1.77 m in width but above all it can boast a wheel angle of 38 ° but above all of a turning radius of 4.8 meters, perfect features for city driving.

However, the small electric Dacia boasts a good habitability, with space suitable for 4 adults. Depending on the layout in the center of the dashboard, we can find a display from which to enjoy the infotainment system. In our case the multimedia system is the Media Nav, with a 7 ” touch screen equipped with Bluetooth and smartphone replication, with USB socket. From the central tunnel it is possible to choose the driving mode, with a rotary selector that allows you to choose between forward, reverse and neutral. Under the display of the infotainment system we find the ECO button which allows you to maximize energy and minimize consumption, with the maximum speed limited to 100 km / h and a reduction of 10 kW.

We now come to the powertrain: the electric motor delivers a total power of 33 kW (about 45 HP), combined with a 27.4 kWh battery that guarantees a declared range of 305 km in the WLTP City cycle and 230 km in the mixed cycle. . Values ​​all in all in line with what we found in our test: with the cold winter temperatures, with a week on mixed routes we obtained a range of just over 200 km. As for recharging times, on the other hand, Dacia Spring allows you to fill up with energy in different ways and relatively short times: with a 2.3 kW domestic socket it takes less than 14 hours, with a 7.4 kW Wallbox less than 5 hours and finally in DC from 30 kW less than an hour.

Thanks to an autonomy in line with the average distances of those who move daily in the city, Dacia Spring represents an excellent compromise for those who want to enter the world of electric mobility gradually, using a complete car for everyday needs. The price list starts at 20,100 euros for the Comfort set-up and goes up to 21,600 euros for the Comfort Plus but thanks to national and regional incentives it is possible to buy the full electric city car for a price even lower than 10,000 euros.