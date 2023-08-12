A few years ago, Dacia did a typical Dacia thing and tried to shake up the EV world with the Spring, a small city cake with the electric motor from a pencil sharpener. With 45 horsepower, the Spring could just keep up with cyclists, but you didn’t have to ask it to overtake a truck on an 80-road – that would take you three villages away.

The concept of the Spring was perfectly fine in itself. A small and light car, less than 1,000 kilos, with a simple hatchback design and only the essentials on board. Not a large battery, not a large range, but sufficient for most people – and nicely more than a Mini Electric or Mazda MX-30 that is almost twice as expensive. Because yes, the spearhead of the Spring was of course the price: less than 20,000 euros (at its introduction). Who said affordable EVs are still a long way off?

The Dacia Spring Electric 65 Extreme is more powerful

Now Dacia gives the Spring what it deserved from the start: a more powerful engine. It has 65 hp, and together with a modified final drive, this results in a ride from 0 to 100 km/h in 13.7 instead of 19.1 seconds. The difference is also significant from 0 to 50 km/h – 3.9 against 5.8 seconds – but the most significant is the intermediate acceleration from 80 to 120 km/h: 13.5 instead of 26.2 seconds. Half faster.

Meanwhile, the impact of the new engine on the range is limited: the Spring 65 should be able to reach 220 kilometers, compared to 230 kilometers for the (still available) Spring 45. The stated range in the city remains the same at 305 kilometers. And the price? It increased by less than 2 mille. And then you always have the Extreme version.

It remains a Dacia Spring

Dacia also says it has tinkered with the chassis and steering, but they are still light and pudding-like. When you slam the door when you get in, the metallic sound echoes through the body like a gong. The plastic is rock hard everywhere, the seats have limited adjustment, the steering wheel is not at all, and the Stones sound through the small speakers about like a gramophone in 1964.

This sounds like criticism, but it is endearment. The Spring looks like some kind of over-washed Sandero – cute – trying not to be anything he isn’t. Here you see the real modern Renault 4: basic transport, honest, no fuss. And that in 2023 this does not have to equate to ‘bald’, as the equipment of the new Extreme proves: in addition to air conditioning, cruise control, navigation, four electric windows and a reversing camera, it is very nicely decorated with bronze accents, floor mats as relief maps and water-repellent upholstery .

The tires have no grip

Our Spring’s biggest flaw is its tires. They are from some unknown brand and ensure that we have wheelspin at every green traffic light in the rain and slide over the front wheels in bends with a little push. That in turn makes things feel playful. The extra speed is very welcome and very usable, both in heavy traffic and on the highway. The Spring is also quite quiet and regenerates quite a bit of energy, although there is no variable braking function to be set.

Where you could laugh off the Spring 45 as a glorified microcar, this Dacia Spring Electric 65 Extreme is a serious option for people who want to replace their affordable small hatchback with an affordable small electric hatchback. As often: Dacia has a good idea, why don’t others join in?

Specifications Dacia Spring Electric 65 Extreme (2023)

engine

1 electric motor

65 hp

113 Nm

27.4 kWh (battery)

Drive

front wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 13.7 seconds

top 125 km/h

Consumption (average)

13.9kWh/100km

Range (assignment)

220 km (WLTP)

Loading time

4 hours 51 minutes at 7.4 kW

51 min. at 30 kW (80%)

Dimensions

3,734 x 1,579 x 1,516 mm (lxwxh)

2,423mm (wheelbase)

935kg

300 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 23,400 (NL)

€22,690 (B)