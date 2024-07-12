Dacia is known all over the world as the car manufacturer that builds accessible cars. From an economic point of view above all, but not only. The fact is that transferring this concept from traditional cars to electric cars is not easy, yet Dacia has tried with the new Spring. What the Romanian brand itself defines “the most affordable electric vehicle on the market”: the price list starts from 16,900 euros for the basic version and goes up up to 19,900 euros for the top of the range, we’ll get to that later. In the last few days we had the opportunity to try the new Dacia Spring on the streets of Bordeaux and its surroundings: let’s go and see how it went.

New Dacia Spring: how it changes outside…

But first, a quick overview of how Dacia Spring has changed inside and out. Externally, the roof It is the only bodywork component that has been maintained compared to the previous model: elsewhere we find two black bands, one at the front and the other at the rear, framed by the brand’s characteristic “Y” light signature, which is found in an impactful way on the front daytime running lights and the rear position lights. strictly LED. But that’s not all: a special mention also goes to the stickers with contemporary graphics that cover the front and rear bumpers in the Extreme version, as well as the rims that They range from 14″ to 15″ depending on the chosen trim, equipped with hubcaps and very elaborate from a stylistic point of view. Removedfinally, both the decorative chrome and the roof bars, so as to reduce weight and improve aerodynamics and autonomy. Six colors are available for the bodywork, including the new Beige Safari and Rosso Mattone.

…and how it changes inside

Moving inside the passenger compartment, we find a completely redesigned dashboard: a customizable digital dashboard stands out in particular with 7″ display driver on all versions and a large 10″ multimedia display in the higher trim levels. Also the colors and materials used for the passenger compartment have been rethought, so much so that we now find, for example, white elements dyed originally both around the instrument panel and the gear lever and the door pockets. White (but can also be Copper colored in the Extreme trim) is also the typical Dacia “Y” signature, positioned on the central air vents.

Improved driving dynamics

We will soon delve into our test drive, but first a little about how Dacia has modified the driving dynamics on the new Spring. Through four important news: new steering, new steering column, new electric power steering and new wheels in two sizes, we talked about it before. Chapter driving mode: to the classic R, N and D is now added the B, the Brake, which as the name suggests guarantees a much stronger energy regeneration during braking. Added to all this, is the fact that the new Dacia Spring boasts one of the smallest turning radii on the market, equal to 4.8 meters.

Battery, engines and consumption

A final mention for the engine range. Which is made up of two different solutionsobviously both fully electric: the first, 45 HP, available only in the Expression trim; and the second, 65 HP, available on all versions, and capable of pushing the new Spring up to 100 km/h, accelerating from a standstill in 13.7 seconds. As for weight, Dacia Spring enjoys a record: with an unladen weight of 984 kg in the top Extreme trim, it is the only fully electric car in Europe to do not exceed one ton. Final note on the battery: with a capacity of 26.8 kWh, it guarantees consumption below 13.5 kWh/100 km in the 65 HP version and a range of 225 kilometers with a single charge. Speaking of charging: the new Dacia Spring is equipped as standard with a 7 kW AC charger that allows you to charge the battery from 20 to 100% with a domestic socket in less than 11 hours or on a 7 kW wallbox in 4 hours, but a 30 kW DC charger is also available as an option for rapid charging. from 20 to 80% in 45 minutes.

New Dacia Spring: how it goes on the road

And so we come to how the new Dacia Spring goes on the road. Starting with a premise: it is an electric car designed for certain contexts and above all for certain customers, those customers who, the Romanian car manufacturer itself claims, travel on average 37 kilometers per daythus allowing them to bring the battery back to 100% charge simply with a domestic socket during the night. Translated: if at first glance a range of 225 kilometers may seem insignificant, in reality it has its reasons. That said, the real range is slightly lower than the declared one: our test took place on a route of about a hundred km for a total of one hour and forty minutes of travel, and starting with a range of 215 km we arrived at the end of the race with 102 km remaining, with consumption of, according to the on-board computer, 12.7 kWh/100 km. Along our route, however, we never actually exceeded 80 km/h due to the type of roads we were taking: this means that if we had travelled on superhighways or motorways, fuel consumption would have been higher and the remaining autonomy reducedan element that makes the new Dacia Spring not particularly suitable for long-distance journeys.

Comfort and load volume at the top, steering calibration to be reviewed

In terms of comfort, however, there is nothing to complain about. The spaciousness is good, especially for the driver and front passenger, as is the load capacity: we are talking about 308 litres, +6% compared to the previous model, which become even 1,004 liters with the rear seats folded down, for a boot that is significantly more spacious than that of similarly sized rivals and is on the same level as that of B-segment models. The automatic transmission responds well to inputs, and acceleration is also not indifferent given the type of car. We have something to say about the steering: the response is not immediate (when you turn the steering wheel 180° the wheels do the same with a slight delay, and you can feel it quite a bit when cornering), and even the calibration does not seem to be perfectly centered, despite this the precision of the turns is not in question. But again: it is certainly not the electric car that is chosen by those who love sporty and “reckless” driving, rather it is suitable for customers who travel a few kilometers a day and who do so mainly in urban areas. And from this point of view, the new Dacia Spring has all the right credentials to play a leading role.