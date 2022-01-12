Dacia Spring continues to enjoy great success in Italy. The small electric of the Romanian brand has collected nearly 5,500 registrations in our country since it was launched on the market: to be precise, 5,496 units were sold in Italy in less than a year, a figure that allowed this model to conquer 7% of Market Share and consequently both fourth position on the market of 100% electric powered vehicles that the third position on the market of electric cars sold to private individuals, with 4,194 registrations and a Market Share of over 12%.

“Agile and compact, Dacia Spring democratizes electric mobility by offering the essentials at the right quality / price ratio in perfect Dacia style – underlined Rosa Sangiovanni, Marketing Director of Dacia Italia – Dacia has chosen Italy as the first country in which to market its Full Electric offer and we are proud of it “. We are talking about a model whose popularity has reached important peaks right from the start: more than 7,400 orders for the small electric of the Romanian house were placed in the first ten months of sale, with over 90% of customers choosing the top of the range Comfort Plus version with air conditioning, DAB Bluetooth & USB radio, metallic paint, parking sensors with rear view camera, navigation system and orange personalizations that make it essential and cool at the same time.

“Connected services have also been developed to facilitate everyday life with electric vehicles – added Regis Macaluso, Product Leader Dacia Spring – With the My Dacia app, Dacia customers, for example, can remotely interrupt and resume charging or switch on the heating or air conditioning. Modern equipment, attractive design. Dacia Spring is really essential and cool! ”. Recall that the city car segment, the one in which Dacia Spring also competes, is increasingly geared towards the electric: more than 10% of small cars purchased in recent months have a Full Electric power supply.