Dacia has presented your first 100% electric, the Spring, an urban model with SUV proportions and great habitability with four seats and a 290-liter boot, and equipped with a 44 hp electric drive and a range of up to 305 km in the city (WLTP urban cycle). It will go on sale in fall 2021 With a price of 16,550 euros, although taking advantage of the new Moves plan and the scrapping of the brand, it can be obtained for an affordable 9,550 euros, which would make it the most affordable electricity on the market.

When it comes to design, the new Spring has a clear SUV provenance: wider wheel arches, roof bars, reinforced front underbody, rear protection and high ground clearance (151 mm when empty). In fact, although due to its measurements, 3.73 m long, 1.58 m wide (without the mirrors) and 1.51 m high (without load, roof bars included), it is a segment A model, that is to say, a compact, with its reinforced fins and its domed hood, Spring suggests robustness. As a hallmark of electric vehicles, the front grille of the new Spring is solid. With a modern appearance, it incorporates 3D reliefs and elegantly conceals the recharging hatch (at the height of the emblem), which can be opened from the passenger compartment, under the steering wheel.

The rear end recalls, in its upper part, the vocation of a family urban vehicle of Spring and sports a domed rear window, rounded headlamp optics and smooth curves. The lower part also receives the attributes of an SUV: the rear bumper is equipped with a robust unpainted bumper and a gray protection. Likewise, the taillights are equipped with the new Y-shaped Dacia light signature.

Spacious and comfortable



Inside the compact exterior dimensions, we find four very comfortable adult seats, with enough room for the knees of all passengers. At the front we find 23.1 liters of storage divided between the large glove compartment, the front door glove compartments and the storage compartment in the center console; and in the back, kangaroo bags in the back of the front seats. Storages that make life on board easier and give even more sense of space.

Although what is truly surprising is the capacity of its trunk, which offers the best load capacity in its category: 290 liters (not counting the storage space under the trunk for the optional spare wheel). For more modularity, the rear bench is foldable, so that up to 620 liters is achieved with the seats folded down.

The standard equipment on all versions that have been marketed since their launch include 100% electric variable assistance steering, manual climate control, remote central locking, automatic headlights and speed limiter (with steering wheel control). And now available depending on the versions, the Media Nav multimedia equipment includes a 7-inch touch screen, navigation, DAB radio, wired smartphone replication compatible with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, a USB socket and an auxiliary output. . Voice recognition (via smartphone) is activated thanks to a control on the steering wheel. Allows you to activate and control the iOS or Google assistant on your smartphone with your voice.

Comfortable in the city, suitable on the road



This new model is equipped with a 33 kW 100% electric propeller, which is equivalent to 44 HP, and 125 Nm of immediate torque, coupled to a 27.4 kWh battery, which allows it to reach a range of up to 305 km in cycle urban (according to WLTP) and up to 230 km in mixed cycle. Spring offers many recharging options, but via a Green’Up socket with a Flexicharger cable, it will take about eight and a half hours to reach 100%; or through a 7.4 kW Wallbox with a specific cable, for less than 5 hours.

The gear lever is now a rotary gear selector with a very easy to use chrome wheel, with 3 positions: D (drive or forward), N (neutral or neutral) and R (return or reverse).

After a test of about 60 km by city and highway, this model has proven its worth: good response to acceleration, absence of vibrations, quiet operation, small turning radius, great dynamism, as well as driving pleasure. You can see that it is a vehicle born for the city, since it unfolds like a fish in water, but it also has a balanced road holding. We started the test with 212 km of autonomy, and after a mixed journey of almost 60 km, we finished the test with more than 162 km, which means a fairly good consumption.

In addition, permanent regenerative braking recovers energy each time you take your foot off the accelerator. In fact, in any circumstance the autonomy can be improved by about 10% by pressing the ECO button on the center console. This mode limits the power to 23 kW (instead of 33 kW) and the maximum speed to 100 km / h.

Safety against mishaps



The safety equipment includes, among others: speed limiter, ABS, ESC, electronic brake distribution, 6 airbags, automatic lighting of the lights and assisted emergency braking. The latter is activated from 7 km / h and the system detects, through the front radar, the distance with respect to the vehicle in front (stationary or moving). If a risk of collision is detected, it warns the driver visually and audibly before amplifying the braking system performance if the driver brakes but the risk remains, or automatically engaging the brakes if the driver does not brake or does not brake as required. enough.

What’s more, the body structure is reinforced at the level of the engine compartment and passenger compartment (especially the center pillar and door beams) with very high-strength steel. For its part, the battery is protected from shocks by reinforced frames. In order to facilitate the intervention of firefighters, it is equipped with an activatable disconnection system and a specific opening for quick access to its interior.