The new Dacia Spring is shown for the first time awaiting its world premiere debut in front of the general public scheduled for the 2024 Geneva Motor Show. In Paris we were able to see live and as a preview the renewed city car of the Romanian brand and after having told you about it, here are 5 things to know about the new Dacia Spring 2024.

1. New design

Style now expresses more robust than in the past, with various stylistic features borrowed from the latest models of the brand and in particular from the new Duster. On Spring we find two black bands, one at the front and one at the rear which recall each other, ideally uniting the tail to the front end. Here there are the light clusters with Y-shaped light signature, crossed by. specific opaque streaks on the back.

2. Small but with lots of space

The load capacity now reaches 308 litres, 6% more than in the past, which becomes 1,004 liters when the rear seats are folded down with an additional 33 liters coming from pockets and glove compartments.

3. Digital dashboard for new Dacia Spring

Also interiors change radically compared to the past. The development of the dashboard is horizontal, with a new 7'' digital dashboard for all versions plus a 10'' touch screen for the infotainment system for all versions.

4. Spring charges mobile devices

New Dacia Spring also supports V2L, the Vehicle-to-Load to power external electrical devices.

5. YouClip technology

Thanks to YouClip technology, there are many accessories available that can be adapted to the car. New Spring is equipped as standard with 3 YouClip attachment points (one on the dashboard and two on the central console). You can also integrate a bag organizer, a smartphone holder with or without induction charger or an ingenious “3 in 1” device that combines drink holder, bag hook and portable lamp.