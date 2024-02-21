Maturity time for Dacia Spring which in 2024 will debut a completely renewed version from a stylistic and content point of view. The electric city car from the Romanian Renault brand raises the bar, with a more powerful engine on both trims and a more decisive design that accentuates its character. While awaiting its debut in front of the general public at the Geneva Motor Show, we previewed the new Dacia Spring in Paris. Here's what it's like live.

The new design of Dacia Spring

The renewed design expresses first and foremost more robust than in the past, with various stylistic features borrowed from the latest models of the brand and in particular from the new Duster. On Spring we find two black bands, one at the front and one at the rear which recall each other, ideally uniting the tail to the front end. Here there are the light clusters with Y-shaped light signature, crossed by. specific opaque streaks on the back. On the Extreme trim we then find stickers with modern graphics that help to accentuate the character of the new Spring, with 15'' wheels as standard on the versions equipped with powertrain with 65 HP engine. The latter are equipped with hubcaps with a dedicated design which highlights the overall robustness of the car. Compared to the previous version, only the roof has maintained an unchanged line, with nine light protections for the sills and a farewell to decorative chrome as well as roof bars, considered superfluous for an electric vehicle devoted to efficiency. The load capacity now reaches 308 litres, 6% more than in the past, which becomes 1,004 liters when the rear seats are folded down with an additional 33 liters coming from pockets and glove compartments.

Interiors

Also interiors change radically compared to the past. The development of the dashboard is horizontal, with a new 7'' digital dashboard for all versions plus a 10'' touch screen for the infotainment system for all versions. The latter has been positioned higher to improve ergonomics. To keep costs down, the choice was made to minimize the colors in the environment, with white elements painted around the instrument panel, gear shift lever and door pockets. The ventilation system vents have the typical Y-shaped design and are finished in the central part with the same color or copper for the Extreme trim level, with the central decoration of the dashboard changing depending on the version: Brick Red for Expression, Lichen Khaki for Extreme. Thanks to YouClip technology, there are many accessories available that can be adapted to the car. New Spring is equipped as standard with 3 YouClip attachment points (one on the dashboard and two on the central console). You can also integrate a bag organizer, a smartphone holder with or without induction charger or an ingenious “3 in 1” device that combines drink holder, bag hook and portable lamp. Optional on Expression and standard on Extreme, the Media Nav Live system allows wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as offering two USB ports.

On-board technologies

Wide the provision of ADAS which includes traffic sign recognition with speed limit warning, rear parking assist, emergency braking signal, lane departure warning (LDWS), lane keeping assist (LKA), monitoring system driver attention and emergency call as well as automatic emergency braking with recognition of pedestrians and cyclists.

Powertrain and autonomy of the new Dacia Spring

The powertrain now consists of a 65 HP, 48 kW engine, already available on the basic trim level. The latter allows you to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 14 seconds and is combined with a 26.8 kWh battery which guarantees a range of more than 220 km. A 45 HP (33 kW) engine is also available for the Expression trim level. The new Dacia Spring is compatible with alternating current infrastructures up to 7 kW, taking 4 hours to recharge with a wallbox from 20 to 80%. Optional 30 kW battery charger to go from 20 to 80% in 45 minutes. New Dacia Spring also supports V2L, the Vehicle-to-Load to power external electrical devices. The overall weight of the car, despite the ADAS load and the improvements, remains low at just 984 kg, only 6 kg more than in the past with the same set-up. The marketing of the new Dacia Spring will begin in the spring with the opening of orders while the first deliveries will begin in the summer. The prices for the range for our country have not yet been disclosed, which will only consist of the Expression and Extreme trim levels.