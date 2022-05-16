The protagonist of our test drive was the Sandero Streetway with a 90 Hp petrol engine combined with a manual gearbox. The price list starts at 12,600 euros, the car benefits from state incentives

Alessandro Pinto





@

AlePinto8 – Rome

From the backbone of an initially not very extensive range, to an emblem of the stylistic and technical growth of a brand immune to the crisis that is affecting the Italian and international market. We are talking about the Dacia Sandero, also in the third generation proposed in the Streetway and Stepway variants, petrol or dual fuel petrol / LPG. The best-selling car in Europe in several months of 2021 and among the best-selling cars in Italy (12,310 registrations since the beginning of the year) from January to April this year. The protagonist of our road test is the Dacia Sandero Streetway with 90 HP Tce petrol engine, combined with the manual transmission. The range is divided into two versions: Essential and Comfort, with prices starting from 11,500 euros for the entry-level 65 hp version, up to 15,100 euros for the Comfort version with automatic CVt gearbox. The price of the trial version starts from 13,650 euros but the TCe 90 price list starts from 12,600 euros, thanks to the emissions from 199 g / km the Sandero benefits from the state incentive of 2,000 euros if an old vehicle is scrapped. See also An African in the Olympus of cycling: Girmay wins the Ghent-Wevelgem

dacia sandero streetway: characteristics – The balance between quality and price is a tricky game for all car brands. Less for Dacia, capable of making the most of the synergies of the Renault group without upsetting its corporate philosophy, but evolving it. From former brand low costthe new philosophy aims to offer products in step with the times in terms of content, but at the right price as a tribute to the new claim Best Value for Money. The tangible example is precisely the third generation of Sandero, which receives the benefits deriving from the adoption of the Cmf-B platform of Clio and Captur, extended from the dynamic floor to the greater space on board. The measurements indicate a length greater than 2 cm compared to the previous model (4,088 mm total) and a step increased by 1.5 cm, while the trunk rises to 410 liters of minimum capacity. Aesthetically, the Sandero Streetway confirms the cleaner design of its sister Stepway, especially in the front, updated with a new grille well integrated with the LED light signature. Also on the back we find new optical groups more extended horizontally, replacing the previous ones with a square shape.

interior and infotainment – The interiors abandon the concept of essentiality for a more modern and welcoming setting, even with materials that remain designed to last for a long time. Among the changes, we find the most striking one in the multimedia sector, which depending on the version also includes a system Media Display with 8-inch touch screen positioned in the upper part of the console, manageable by an operating system worthy of the Renault high range and easily integrated with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Inside it is comfortable, with the rear passengers who have freedom of movement for the legs, despite a bulky central tunnel at the bonnet and the driver’s right leg, but also the surprise of a really high visibility in all directions combined with practicality of the new storage compartment under the armrest. See also Sassuolo, Dionisi: “Turin? It will put us in trouble, but we want to win. Berardi ... "

dacia sandero streetway TCe 90: how are you doing – Compared to Clio and Captur with which it shares the floor, the Dacia customization brings a softer calibration of the springs, for a less aggressive setting that benefits better insulation from the irregularities of the asphalt. Driving is comfortable, not muffled, because the semi-rigid axle at the rear proves once again that this simple scheme can perform well when set up with very rigid connection points with the frame. The steering, on the other hand, collects the advantages of the variable electric power assistance system depending on the speed. There is directionality and precision with small movements, ideal for correcting a reassuring understeer, but also a lot of lightness in maneuvering. Between the curves you can feel the decidedly reduced roll compared to the past, in addition to the ease of support granted by the 16 “wheels available as an option. Acoustic insulation worthy of a higher-end car also contributes to the comfort. The reliable 90 TCe engine Cv does not make the Sandero a hare when shooting from a standstill, but it is perfectly balanced and elastic enough to limit the use of the manual gearbox to the bare minimum. 15 km / liter in the city with peaks of 19 km / l in the mixed extra-urban tackled at a calm pace. See also MotoGP | Dovizioso: "Getting out on the track was the right choice"

DAcia Sandero adas – In addition to cruise control and standard ESP, there is an automatic emergency braking system, the blind spot sensor active from 30 km / h up to 140 km / h, parking assistance with rear view camera and finally the hill start assistance system.

dacia sandero streetway: strengths and weaknesses – Pleases:

Even more favorable quality / price ratio;

Comfort, including acoustic;

Improved dynamism.

Little progressive friction;

Infotainment management impractical;

Navigator accuracy can be improved.

dacia sandero streetway TCe 90 spec – Motor: 3-cylinder petrol; displacement 999 cc; power 92 Hp; max torque 142 Nm; 5-speed manual transmission; front-wheel drive.

Dimensions: length 4088 mm; width 1848 mm; height 1499 mm; pitch 2604 mm; luggage compartment 410/1516 liters.

Performance: acceleration 0-100 km / h 12.2 seconds; maximum speed 175 km / h.

Consumption declared: 4.8 l / 100 km in the mixed cycle.

Price: from 12,600 euros, version had on trial 13,650 euros