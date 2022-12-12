Dacia Sandero Streetway was developed from Renault-Nissan’s Cmf-b modular platform. Dacia markets its sedan with petrol, petrol-LPG and diesel engines. Long 4,088mm, has a sporty design especially in the front, distinguished by a horizontally developed grille and headlights with LED technology. At the rear we find LED light clusters and a rear window with a large glass area. The interiors are constructed of robust plastic materials, assembled with precision. The dashboard is analogue, while in the center of the dashboard, for the more equipped versions, there is the 8-inch Media Display touch system. The seats are in fabric, resulting in soft padding. The interior space is suitable for hosting four people. The load capacity is 328 litres.